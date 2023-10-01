News The Work Advertising Marketing Creativity Branding
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

APAC Effies 2023: Leo Burnett India finishes second on 'agency of the year' tally

Whisper is brand of the year followed by Oreo and Dutchie Partners Life

Leo Burnett India bagged five Gold as the agency finished second among on the 'agency of the year' tally at the APAC Effie Awards 2023. Special Auckland was the agency of the year.
 
Leo Burnett bagged five Gold Effies. Three of them were for Oreo's 'Can A Cookie Help India Win a World Cup' and two came for Whisper's 'Changing Education to Keep Girls in School'. 
 
Whisper bagged brand of the year and Oreo was runner-up.
 
Ogilvy India also won a Gold Effie. This win was for Cadbury Celebrations' 'Not Just a Box of Chocolates'. The agency also won Silver for Red Label's 'Taste of Togetherness'.
 
McCann India was also among the winners. The agency won Silver for Hero Motocorp's 'Zero To Liberation in Six Words'.
 
Here is the full list of winners.
Source:
Campaign India

