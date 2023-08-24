APAC consumers drawn to brands that get involved with social issues

Source: YouGov Profiles

Key findings:

Almost half of all APAC consumers are drawn to socially conscious brands that display values aligned with their own (46%) and get involved with issues of broader societal interest (48%).

Consumers aged 35-54 years are most likely to consider a brand’s values when making purchase decisions (50%), while most consumers aged 35-44 years appreciate brands that engage with social issues (52%).

Brands with a moral message are more likely to appeal to three in five (62%) APAC consumers.

Regionally, more than half of Indonesian consumers (54%) and over two in five Thai consumers (45%) consider whether a brand upholds values that align with their outlook before purchasing — the highest across key markets in APAC. They are also most likely to appreciate brands that engage with social issues (59% and 47%).

Meanwhile, brands with a moral message enjoy the broadest appeal in Indonesia (80%) and Hong Kong (60%), although just under a third of consumers like brands that get involved with social issues.

Methodology: YouGov Profiles is based on continuously collected data and rolling surveys rather than from a single limited questionnaire. Profiles data for Australia is nationally representative of all adults (18 years or older), weighted by age, gender, and region, and reflect the latest Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) population estimates.

Profiles data for Hong Kong is representative of the adult online population (18 years or older), weighted by age and gender, and reflect the latest Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department (C&SD) population estimates. Profile data for Indonesia represents the adult online population (18 years or older), weighted by gender, age, socioeconomic class, and city tier, and reflects the latest Indonesian Bureau of Statistics (BPS) population estimates.

Profiles data for Singapore is nationally representative of all adults (18 years or older), weighted by age, gender, and ethnicity, and reflect the latest Singapore Department of Statistics (DOS) estimates.

Profiles data for Thailand is representative of the adult online population (18 years or older), weighted by gender, age, region and monthly household income, and reflects the latest National Statistical Office of Thailand (NSO) population estimates.

