Annalect and Meta form closed-loop measurement partnership to access first-party data

Annalect, the data and analytics division of Omnicom Media Group (OMG), has partnered with Meta to integrate Advanced Analytics (AA) into their services to enhance privacy-safe measurement in the industry.

The integration allows advertisers to merge their first-party data with Meta's ads data to generate insights are critical for fine-tuning campaigns to create more effective marketing strategies and enhanced audience targeting.

The move comes as Google’s plans to eliminate third-party cookies in its Chrome browser by the end of 2024 began last week. While Google did not reveal the exact figure of cookies for internet users immediately affected, according to various reports, the number could reach up to 30 million.

Annalect's use of AA has enabled the construction of custom attribution models, which mirror traditional models in parameters like look-back windows and credit distribution rules.

However, unlike traditional models, the integration and delivery of the custom attribution models is done through Omni, Omnicom's marketing operating system. The integration ensures that the insights generated are not just theoretical but directly applicable, guiding planning and activation decisions.

In Australia, 14 Omnicom clients, including several global FMCG brands, have been onboarded to AA. The agency claims a global brand experienced a fourfold increase in attributed conversions across over 15 touchpoints during a trial for closed-loop measurement capability.

"By enabling next-level visibility in a privacy-safe manner, this collaboration allows our clients to connect data more effectively,” said Paul Shepherd, the president of Annalect, at OMG Asia Pacific.

“It gives them and our agencies a significant edge over their competitors in today’s future facing environment.”

Campaign previously spoke to Annalect and data tech provider InfoSum to find out why they believe neutral clean rooms can go a long way in addressing signal loss for advertisers. The organisation also recently appointed Accenture Song alumnus, Lauren Walker, in a new role as chief client solutions officer to better support clients as the company expands.