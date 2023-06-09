Advertising Digital Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Consumers in APAC continue to be keen to share first-party data with brands

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Twilio research digs into consumers' mindsets around significant data privacy and digital marketing shifts, including the move away from cookies.



Source: Twilio’s Asia Pacific: The Consumer Data Revolution 

Key findings: 

  • 50% of respondents in APAC have some understanding of how their data is used.  
  • 60% of respondents expect clear and comprehensible information about data usage, emphasising the importance of transparency in building consumer confidence.  
  • There is a notable correlation between the level of comfort in sharing personal data and the level of knowledge about how organisations use this data. Respondents' knowledge of data usage generally increases and they become more comfortable with sharing different types of data. 

  • 76% of respondents either accept all cookies or allow selected cookies, reflecting a willingness to engage in data sharing, demonstrating consumer understanding that cookies are used to provide a personalised experience. 
  • 72% of respondents believe consumers should avoid websites that collect cookies, indicating caution towards cookie practices. 
   
  • 64% of respondents would be more inclined to engage with brands if they obtain data directly from consumers (i.e. zero- and first- party data). 
  • Following a data breach, 64% would be more willing to share personal data if the brand is transparent about the breach and takes necessary steps to address the situation.  

 
Methodology: Twilio’s study findings are based on a survey conducted in January 2023, gathering from a total of 1,500 APAC consumers across six markets — 250 each from Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore. The survey respondents included a broad range of demographic groups, from 18 - 24 years old to over 55. 

 
Other findings: 

  • 65% of respondents acknowlede that personal data usage enhances their interaction with brand websites.  
  • Over half (57%) are comfortable or indifferent to social media platforms sharing their personal data with other brands or businesses. 
  • Among respondents in APAC who are unsure of how their data is being used by businesses, only 15% were comfortable with all their data being shared with another brand.  
  • This figure more than doubled to 34% among those who were generally aware how their data is being used, rising to 46% for those who had full knowledge of how organisations use their data. 
  • 90% of respondents agree that site owners must disclose their use of cookies and provide the option to opt out, or risk losing consumer trust. 
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

