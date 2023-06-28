Air India to fly with McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup India has bagged the advertising mandate of Air India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.



In January 2022, the Tata Group acquired Air India and merged Vistara with it.



McCann's appointment is part of a five-year turnaround plan to become a world-class global airline by investing in customer service, technology, and products.



Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial and transformation officer, Air India, said, "We are building Air India as a 'global airline with an Indian heart'. This is a brand that is close to the heart of flyers around the world, and the new Air India will be a manifestation of the aspirations of the global Indian. With McCann Worldgroup as a partner, we expect to transform the brand into one of the most admired and trusted brands in India and overseas."



Prasoon Joshi, CEO and CCO, McCann Worldgroup India and chairperson, Asia Pacific, said, "Air India is a brand that inspires us, and we are excited to partner with them as they chart a new course. Our McCann Global CEO, Daryl Lee, has genuinely supported and guided us. Also, support and input came in from Harjot Singh (global CSO) and John Wright who were an integral part of the pitch along with the stellar senior management colleagues Jitender Dabas, Alok Lall, Ashish Chakravarty, and their teams. We look forward to collaborating with Air India and offering the best-in-class strategic and creative services that build on and take the brand to newer heights."