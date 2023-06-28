Advertising News
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Air India to fly with McCann Worldgroup

The account was won following a multi-agency competitive pitch.

Air India to fly with McCann Worldgroup

McCann Worldgroup India has bagged the advertising mandate of Air India. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch.

In January 2022, the Tata Group acquired Air India and merged Vistara with it.

McCann's appointment is part of a five-year turnaround plan to become a world-class global airline by investing in customer service, technology, and products.

Nipun Aggarwal, chief commercial and transformation officer, Air India, said, "We are building Air India as a 'global airline with an Indian heart'. This is a brand that is close to the heart of flyers around the world, and the new Air India will be a manifestation of the aspirations of the global Indian. With McCann Worldgroup as a partner, we expect to transform the brand into one of the most admired and trusted brands in India and overseas."

Prasoon Joshi, CEO and CCO, McCann Worldgroup India and chairperson, Asia Pacific, said, "Air India is a brand that inspires us, and we are excited to partner with them as they chart a new course. Our McCann Global CEO, Daryl Lee, has genuinely supported and guided us. Also, support and input came in from Harjot Singh (global CSO) and John Wright who were an integral part of the pitch along with the stellar senior management colleagues Jitender Dabas, Alok Lall, Ashish Chakravarty, and their teams. We look forward to collaborating with Air India and offering the best-in-class strategic and creative services that build on and take the brand to newer heights."

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

1 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

2 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

3 Prolonged protests put Reddit at crossroads with ad revenue

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

4 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

5 Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

6 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

7 APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

Pride Month: Coming out is a family affair

8 Pride Month: Coming out is a family affair

Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

9 Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

10 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Related Articles

2023 Cannes Contenders: McCann predicts APAC hopefuls
Jun 5, 2023
Campaign Staff

2023 Cannes Contenders: McCann predicts APAC hopefuls

Valerie Madon joins McCann Worldgroup as SEA chief creative
May 2, 2023
Robert Sawatzky

Valerie Madon joins McCann Worldgroup as SEA chief ...

McCann Worldgroup brings on first chief audience architect
Apr 18, 2023
Alison Weissbrot

McCann Worldgroup brings on first chief audience ...

McCann recruits Javier Campopiano from Grey to be global CCO
The Information
Feb 28, 2023
Gurjit Degun

McCann recruits Javier Campopiano from Grey to be ...

Just Published

Watch out, phone! Samsung's Galaxy Watch takes centrestage
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Watch out, phone! Samsung's Galaxy Watch takes ...

Deserted but connected, Samsung highlights a savvy sidekick you didn't know you needed.

From magic to immersion, experiential marketing gets an AI upgrade
4 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

From magic to immersion, experiential marketing ...

Through never-before-seen activations to events where the boundaries between digital and physical worlds blur, AI tools are fast pushing the limits of what experiential marketers can achieve.

From data to humanity, AI tops the chatter and creativity at Cannes Lions 2023
5 hours ago
Zara Kok

From data to humanity, AI tops the chatter and ...

There's no putting the AI genie back in the bottle; from awards to yacht parties it was omnipresent and everyone from the top to the bottom of the totem pole was talking about it in south of France, says independent shop TSLA's creative director.

Cannes daily global podcast episode 6: Festival review and GUT on winning agency of year
6 hours ago
Campaign Staff

Cannes daily global podcast episode 6: Festival ...

Campaign editors look back on the five-day Lions festival and talk to GUT, the five-year-old independent agency from Buenos Aires, which stormed to victory as the Agency of the Year.