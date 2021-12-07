Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <
> See analysis: Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY <
Regional categories
|Category
|Winner
|Southeast Asia Creative Agency of the Year
|TBWA
|Southeast Asia Digital Agency of the Year
|Ogilvy
|Southeast Asia Independent Agency of the Year
|No Winner
|Southeast Asia Media Agency of the Year
|Mindshare
|Southeast Asia PR Agency of the Year
|Edelman
Agency categories
|Category
|Award
|Agency / Brand
|Market
|Entry ID
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Creative Agency of the Year
|Silver
|ADA
|Cambodia
|SE01.372194
|Indonesia Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE02.374034
|Silver
|Leo Burnett
|Indonesia
|SE02.372999
|Bronze
|TBWA Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE02.373230
|Malaysia Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Leo Burnett Group Malaysia
|Malaysia
|SE03.373547
|Silver
|Reprise
|Malaysia
|SE03.373202
|Bronze
|FCB Malaysia
|Malaysia
|SE03.372871
|Bronze
|Kingdom Digital Solutions
|Malaysia
|SE03.372264
|Philippines Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy
|Philippines
|SE04.373309
|Silver
|Dentsu Jayme Syfu
|Philippines
|SE04.374540
|Bronze
|TBWA\SMP
|Philippines
|SE04.373976
|Singapore Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE05.372849
|Silver
|DDB Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE05.373818
|Bronze
|McCann Worldgroup
|Singapore
|SE05.372255
|Bronze
|The Secret Little Agency
|Singapore
|SE05.373703
|Thailand Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|CJWORX and Spore Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE06.374097
|Silver
|TBWA Thailand
|Thailand
|SE06.373655
|Bronze
|WOLF Bkk
|Thailand
|SE06.374841
|Vietnam Creative Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ogilvy Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE07.373800
|Silver
|Leo Burnett
|Vietnam
|SE07.374459
|Bronze
|Happiness Saigon
|Vietnam
|SE07.374104
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Digital Agency of the Year
|Silver
|ADA
|Cambodia
|SE08.372195
|Bronze
|Blink
|Myanmar
|SE08.371835
|Indonesia Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE09.374165
|Silver
|TBWA Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE09.373232
|Bronze
|Redcomm Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE09.372146
|Malaysia Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Reprise
|Malaysia
|SE10.373203
|Silver
|Digitas Malaysia
|Malaysia
|SE10.374046
|Silver
|UM
|Malaysia
|SE10.373206
|Bronze
|Kingdom Digital Solutions
|Malaysia
|SE10.371883
|Philippines Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Dentsu Jayme Syfu
|Philippines
|SE11.374616
|Silver
|Digitas
|Philippines
|SE11.373841
|Silver
|Ogilvy
|Philippines
|SE11.373308
|Singapore Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE12.372851
|Silver
|MRM
|Singapore
|SE12.372256
|Bronze
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Singapore
|SE12.372581
|Thailand Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare
|Thailand
|SE13.372398
|Silver
|Ogilvy Thailand
|Thailand
|SE13.373542
|Bronze
|CJWORX and Spore Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE13.374125
|Vietnam Digital Agency of the Year
|Gold
|T&A Ogilvy
|Vietnam
|SE14.372061
|Silver
|Moblaze
|Vietnam
|SE14.374195
|Bronze
|Mindshare
|Vietnam
|SE14.374491
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Independent Agency of the Year
|Silver
|ADA
|Cambodia
|SE15.372196
|Bronze
|Blink
|Myanmar
|SE15.371837
|Indonesia Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Redcomm Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE16.372147
|Silver
|&friends
|Indonesia
|SE16.372694
|Bronze
|ADA
|Indonesia
|SE16.372187
|Malaysia Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Kingdom Digital Solutions
|Malaysia
|SE17.372262
|Silver
|Ampersand Advisory
|Malaysia
|SE17.374429
|Bronze
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE17.372184
|Philippines Independent Agency of the Year
|Silver
|NuWorks Interactive Labs, Inc.
|Philippines
|SE18.374337
|Silver
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|SE18.373372
|Bronze
|SVEN
|Philippines
|SE18.374234
|Singapore Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|The Secret Little Agency
|Singapore
|SE19.373708
|Silver
|VaynerMedia
|Singapore
|SE19.374297
|Bronze
|GOODSTUPH
|Singapore
|SE19.373649
|Thailand Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|CJWORX and Spore Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE20.374105
|Silver
|SOUR Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE20.374316
|Bronze
|GOODSTUPH
|Thailand
|SE20.373652
|Vietnam Independent Agency of the Year
|Gold
|RED2 Digital
|Vietnam
|SE21.372638
|Bronze
|Happiness Saigon
|Vietnam
|SE21.374446
|Bronze
|PMAX
|Vietnam
|SE21.373664
|Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Media Agency of the Year
|Silver
|ADA
|Cambodia
|SE22.372197
|Bronze
|Marketing Solutions Asia Ltd
|Cambodia
|SE22.374489
|Indonesia Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|dentsu X
|Indonesia
|SE23.371604
|Silver
|Mindshare
|Indonesia
|SE23.374309
|Bronze
|Mediacom
|Indonesia
|SE23.371847
|Malaysia Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|UM
|Malaysia
|SE24.373205
|Silver
|PHD Media
|Malaysia
|SE24.374592
|Bronze
|OMD (M) Sdn Bhd
|Malaysia
|SE24.374626
|Philippines Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Spark Foundry
|Philippines
|SE25.373602
|Silver
|MediaCom
|Philippines
|SE25.372937
|Bronze
|Wavemaker
|Philippines
|SE25.373931
|Singapore Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|MediaCom
|Singapore
|SE26.372958
|Silver
|Havas Media Singapore
|Singapore
|SE26.371923
|Bronze
|UM
|Singapore
|SE26.373355
|Thailand Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare
|Thailand
|SE27.372399
|Gold
|UM Thailand
|Thailand
|SE27.373408
|Silver
|Initiative Thailand
|Thailand
|SE27.372394
|Vietnam Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare
|Vietnam
|SE28.374301
|Silver
|Mediacom
|Vietnam
|SE28.372992
|Indonesia PR Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Edelman Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE30.374345
|Silver
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE30.373622
|Bronze
|Hill+Knowlton Strategies Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE30.371773
|Malaysia PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Edelman
|Malaysia
|SE31.373599
|Philippines PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Ogilvy PR Phillippines
|Philippines
|SE32.373310
|Silver
|The EON Group
|Philippines
|SE32.371343
|Bronze
|Ripple8, Inc.
|Philippines
|SE32.373942
|Singapore PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Edelman Singapore
|Singapore
|SE33.373566
|Silver
|Ogilvy Singapore
|Singapore
|SE33.373891
|Bronze
|DeVries Global Singapore
|Singapore
|SE33.374191
|Thailand PR Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|Ogilvy Thailand
|Thailand
|SE34.373543
|Vietnam PR Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Edelman Vietnam
|Vietnam
|SE35.373035
|Silver
|T&A Ogilvy
|Vietnam
|SE35.372062
|Southeast Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\SMP / T3
|Philippines
|SE36.373992
|Silver
|Ogilvy Indonesia / Nestlé Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE36.373606
|Bronze
|GREYnJ UNITED / FWD Thailand
|Thailand
|SE36.373290
|Southeast Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|MRM
|Singapore
|SE37.372257
|Silver
|Merkle B2B
|Singapore
|SE37.374032
|Bronze
|The Huddle Room
|Philippines
|SE37.372358
|Southeast Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|DDB Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE38.373879
|Bronze
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE38.372200
|Southeast Asia Best Culture
|Gold
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|SE39.373388
|Silver
|Birthmark
|Thailand
|SE39.371815
|Bronze
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE39.374239
|Southeast Asia Best Place to Work
|Winner
|TBWA\Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE40.372938
|Commendation
|Rice Communications Pte. Ltd.
|Singapore
|SE40.372703
|Southeast Asia Boutique Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Ki Saigon
|Vietnam
|SE41.373033
|Gold
|SOUR Bangkok
|Thailand
|SE41.374327
|Southeast Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Huge
|Singapore
|SE42.374274
|Silver
|Rebel & Soul
|Singapore
|SE42.371874
|Silver
|The Huddle Room
|Philippines
|SE42.372359
|Southeast Asia Consultancy of the Year
|Gold
|Huge
|Singapore
|SE43.374212
|Silver
|UM
|Singapore
|SE43.373459
|Silver
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE43.372395
|Southeast Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|DDB Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE44.373882
|Gold
|INCA
|Indonesia
|SE44.372492
|Silver
|UM STUDIOS
|Singapore
|SE44.373461
|Southeast Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year
|Gold
|DDB Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE45.373883
|Silver
|Merkle
|Singapore
|SE45.374330
|Bronze
|Winter Egency
|Thailand
|SE45.374074
|Southeast Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Mindshare
|Singapore
|SE46.372246
|Silver
|dentsu X
|Indonesia
|SE46.373715
|Bronze
|Wavemaker
|Singapore
|SE46.373320
|Southeast Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|GoldenPen
|Vietnam
|SE47.371810
|Bronze
|Rebel & Soul
|Singapore
|SE47.371878
|Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year
|Gold
|DDB Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE48.373880
|Silver
|TBWA\Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE48.372852
|Bronze
|TBWA\SMP
|Philippines
|SE48.373401
|Southeast Asia Market Research Agency of the Year
|Silver
|Brand-Y
|Philippines
|SE49.373524
|Silver
|Milieu Insight
|Singapore
|SE49.373908
|Bronze
|2CV Pte. Ltd.
|Singapore
|SE49.372569
|Southeast Asia Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year
|Bronze
|ADA
|Malaysia
|SE50.372387
|Bronze
|Appsynth
|Thailand
|SE50.373691
|Southeast Asia Performance Agency of the Year
|Gold
|M&C Saatchi Performance
|Singapore
|SE51.374066
|Silver
|iProspect
|Indonesia
|SE51.373958
|Bronze
|Reprise Digital
|Singapore
|SE51.372406
|Southeast Asia Production Company of the Year
|Silver
|Prodigious Singapore
|Singapore
|SE52.373929
|Bronze
|Media.Monks
|Singapore
|SE52.373778
|Southeast Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year
|Gold
|Matterkind Singapore
|Singapore
|SE53.373027
|Silver
|iProspect
|Indonesia
|SE53.373961
|Southeast Asia Social Media Agency of the Year
|Gold
|GOODSTUPH
|Singapore
|SE54.373663
|Silver
|M&C Saatchi Indonesia
|Indonesia
|SE54.374528
|Bronze
|VaynerMedia
|Singapore
|SE54.374386
|Southeast Asia Specialist Agency of the Year
|Gold
|GOODSTUPH
|Singapore
|SE55.373660
|Silver
|iProspect
|Indonesia
|SE55.372016
|Bronze
|Prodigious Singapore
|Singapore
|SE55.374397
|Southeast Asia Talent Development Program of the Year
|Gold
|TBWA\Group Singapore
|Singapore
|SE56.372854
|Silver
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Philippines
|SE56.373527
|Bronze
|Propel Manila
|Philippines
|SE56.373386
People categories
|Category
|Award
|Agency
|Nominee / Team
|Market
|Entry ID
|Southeast Asia Account Person of the Year
|Winner
|IDEASXMACHINA
|Katrina "Storm" Surla
|Philippines
|SE57.373528
|Southeast Asia Agency Head of the Year
|Winner
|Mediabrands
|Bala Pomaleh
|Malaysia
|SE58.373313
|Southeast Asia Channel/ Engagement Planner of the Year
|Winner
|Ogilvy, Indonesia
|Karthik Narayan
|Indonesia
|SE59.373629
|Southeast Asia Creative Person of the Year
|Winner
|GREYnJ UNITED
|Asawin Panichwatana
|Thailand
|SE61.373291
|Southeast Asia New Business Development Person/Team of the Year
|Winner
|m/SIX Malaysia
|m/SIX New Business Team
|Malaysia
|SE62.374063
|Commendation
|FCB Malaysia
|FCB Malaysia Leadership Team
|Malaysia
|SE62.372873
|Southeast Asia Producer of the Year
|Winner
|dentsu X
|Aditya Sofyan
|Indonesia
|SE63.373720
|Southeast Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year
|Winner
|Leo Burnett
|Jenkanit Rujiramora
|Thailand
|SE64.373279
|Commendation
|Ogilvy Indonesia
|Neha Bansal
|Indonesia
|SE64.372456
|Southeast Asia Young Achiever of the Year
|Winner
|Knock Consulting Agency Thailand
|Thanachai Jirathawatchai
|Thailand
|SE65.372261
|Southeast Asia Young Business Leader of the Year
|Winner
|Brilliant&Million
|Kanokporn Kulsri
|Thailand
|SE66.373380
|Commendation
|Distillery Singapore
|Simon Hearn
|Singapore
|SE66.371888
Note:
The following categories had no shortlisted entries
- Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar PR Agency of the Year
- Southeast Asia Brand of the Year
- Southeast Asia Marketer of the Year