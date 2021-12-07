Advertising Digital Marketing Media PR News
Agency of the Year 2021 winners: Southeast Asia

See the complete winner list for the Southeast Asia region in the 2021 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.

> See all Agency of the Year Awards 2021 coverage <

> See analysis: Ogilvy and TBWA clean up at Southeast Asia AOY <

Regional categories

Category Winner
Southeast Asia Creative Agency of the Year TBWA
Southeast Asia Digital Agency of the Year Ogilvy 
Southeast Asia Independent Agency of the Year No Winner
Southeast Asia Media Agency of the Year Mindshare 
Southeast Asia PR Agency of the Year Edelman

Agency categories

Category Award Agency / Brand Market Entry ID
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Creative Agency of the Year Silver ADA Cambodia SE01.372194
Indonesia Creative Agency of the Year Gold M&C Saatchi Indonesia Indonesia SE02.374034
Silver Leo Burnett Indonesia SE02.372999
Bronze TBWA Indonesia Indonesia SE02.373230
Malaysia Creative Agency of the Year Gold Leo Burnett Group Malaysia Malaysia SE03.373547
Silver Reprise Malaysia SE03.373202
Bronze FCB Malaysia Malaysia SE03.372871
Bronze Kingdom Digital Solutions Malaysia SE03.372264
Philippines Creative Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy Philippines SE04.373309
Silver Dentsu Jayme Syfu Philippines SE04.374540
Bronze TBWA\SMP Philippines SE04.373976
Singapore Creative Agency of the Year Gold TBWA\Group Singapore Singapore SE05.372849
Silver DDB Group Singapore Singapore SE05.373818
Bronze McCann Worldgroup Singapore SE05.372255
Bronze The Secret Little Agency Singapore SE05.373703
Thailand Creative Agency of the Year Gold CJWORX and Spore Bangkok Thailand SE06.374097
Silver TBWA Thailand Thailand SE06.373655
Bronze WOLF Bkk Thailand SE06.374841
Vietnam Creative Agency of the Year Gold Ogilvy Vietnam Vietnam SE07.373800
Silver Leo Burnett Vietnam SE07.374459
Bronze Happiness Saigon Vietnam SE07.374104
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Digital Agency of the Year Silver ADA Cambodia SE08.372195
Bronze Blink Myanmar SE08.371835
Indonesia Digital Agency of the Year Gold M&C Saatchi Indonesia Indonesia SE09.374165
Silver TBWA Indonesia Indonesia SE09.373232
Bronze Redcomm Indonesia Indonesia SE09.372146
Malaysia Digital Agency of the Year Gold Reprise Malaysia SE10.373203
Silver Digitas Malaysia Malaysia SE10.374046
Silver UM Malaysia SE10.373206
Bronze Kingdom Digital Solutions Malaysia SE10.371883
Philippines Digital Agency of the Year Gold Dentsu Jayme Syfu Philippines SE11.374616
Silver Digitas Philippines SE11.373841
Silver Ogilvy Philippines SE11.373308
Singapore Digital Agency of the Year Gold TBWA\Group Singapore Singapore SE12.372851
Silver MRM Singapore SE12.372256
Bronze Ogilvy Singapore Singapore SE12.372581
Thailand Digital Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare Thailand SE13.372398
Silver Ogilvy Thailand Thailand SE13.373542
Bronze CJWORX and Spore Bangkok Thailand SE13.374125
Vietnam Digital Agency of the Year Gold T&A Ogilvy Vietnam SE14.372061
Silver Moblaze Vietnam SE14.374195
Bronze Mindshare Vietnam SE14.374491
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Independent Agency of the Year Silver ADA Cambodia SE15.372196
Bronze Blink Myanmar SE15.371837
Indonesia Independent Agency of the Year Gold Redcomm Indonesia Indonesia SE16.372147
Silver &friends Indonesia SE16.372694 
Bronze ADA Indonesia SE16.372187
Malaysia Independent Agency of the Year Gold Kingdom Digital Solutions Malaysia SE17.372262
Silver Ampersand Advisory Malaysia SE17.374429
Bronze ADA Malaysia SE17.372184
Philippines Independent Agency of the Year Silver NuWorks Interactive Labs, Inc. Philippines SE18.374337
Silver Propel Manila Philippines SE18.373372
Bronze SVEN Philippines SE18.374234
Singapore Independent Agency of the Year Gold The Secret Little Agency Singapore SE19.373708
Silver VaynerMedia Singapore SE19.374297
Bronze GOODSTUPH Singapore SE19.373649
Thailand Independent Agency of the Year Gold CJWORX and Spore Bangkok Thailand SE20.374105
Silver SOUR Bangkok Thailand SE20.374316
Bronze GOODSTUPH Thailand SE20.373652
Vietnam Independent Agency of the Year Gold RED2 Digital Vietnam SE21.372638
Bronze Happiness Saigon Vietnam SE21.374446
Bronze PMAX Vietnam SE21.373664
Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar Media Agency of the Year Silver ADA Cambodia SE22.372197
Bronze Marketing Solutions Asia Ltd Cambodia SE22.374489
Indonesia Media Agency of the Year Gold dentsu X Indonesia SE23.371604
Silver Mindshare Indonesia SE23.374309
Bronze Mediacom Indonesia SE23.371847
Malaysia Media Agency of the Year Gold UM Malaysia SE24.373205
Silver PHD Media Malaysia SE24.374592
Bronze OMD (M) Sdn Bhd Malaysia SE24.374626
Philippines Media Agency of the Year Gold Spark Foundry Philippines SE25.373602
Silver MediaCom Philippines SE25.372937
Bronze Wavemaker Philippines SE25.373931
Singapore Media Agency of the Year Gold MediaCom Singapore SE26.372958
Silver Havas Media Singapore Singapore SE26.371923
Bronze UM Singapore SE26.373355
Thailand Media Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare Thailand SE27.372399
Gold UM Thailand Thailand SE27.373408
Silver Initiative Thailand Thailand SE27.372394
Vietnam Media Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare Vietnam SE28.374301
Silver Mediacom Vietnam SE28.372992
Indonesia PR Agency of the Year Gold Edelman Indonesia Indonesia SE30.374345
Silver Ogilvy Indonesia Indonesia SE30.373622
Bronze Hill+Knowlton Strategies Indonesia Indonesia SE30.371773
Malaysia PR Agency of the Year Silver Edelman Malaysia SE31.373599
Philippines PR Agency of the Year Silver Ogilvy PR Phillippines Philippines SE32.373310
Silver The EON Group Philippines SE32.371343
Bronze Ripple8, Inc. Philippines SE32.373942
Singapore PR Agency of the Year Silver Edelman Singapore Singapore SE33.373566
Silver Ogilvy Singapore Singapore SE33.373891
Bronze DeVries Global Singapore Singapore SE33.374191
Thailand PR Agency of the Year Bronze Ogilvy Thailand Thailand SE34.373543
Vietnam PR Agency of the Year Silver Edelman Vietnam Vietnam SE35.373035
Silver T&A Ogilvy Vietnam SE35.372062
Southeast Asia Agency Marketer Partnership of the Year Gold TBWA\SMP / T3 Philippines SE36.373992
Silver Ogilvy Indonesia / Nestlé Indonesia Indonesia SE36.373606
Bronze GREYnJ UNITED / FWD Thailand Thailand SE36.373290
Southeast Asia B2B Marketing Agency of the Year Gold MRM Singapore SE37.372257
Silver Merkle B2B Singapore SE37.374032
Bronze The Huddle Room Philippines SE37.372358
Southeast Asia B2C Marketing Agency of the Year Gold DDB Group Singapore Singapore SE38.373879
Bronze ADA Malaysia SE38.372200
Southeast Asia Best Culture Gold Propel Manila Philippines SE39.373388
Silver Birthmark Thailand SE39.371815
Bronze M&C Saatchi Indonesia Indonesia SE39.374239
Southeast Asia Best Place to Work Winner TBWA\Group Singapore Singapore SE40.372938
Commendation Rice Communications Pte. Ltd. Singapore SE40.372703
Southeast Asia Boutique Agency of the Year Gold Ki Saigon Vietnam SE41.373033
Gold SOUR Bangkok Thailand SE41.374327
Southeast Asia Brand Experience Agency of the Year Gold Huge Singapore SE42.374274
Silver Rebel & Soul Singapore SE42.371874
Silver The Huddle Room Philippines SE42.372359
Southeast Asia Consultancy of the Year Gold Huge Singapore SE43.374212 
Silver UM  Singapore SE43.373459
Silver ADA Malaysia SE43.372395 
Southeast Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year Gold DDB Group Singapore Singapore SE44.373882
Gold INCA Indonesia SE44.372492
Silver UM STUDIOS Singapore SE44.373461
Southeast Asia Customer Engagement Agency of the Year Gold DDB Group Singapore Singapore SE45.373883
Silver Merkle Singapore SE45.374330
Bronze Winter Egency Thailand SE45.374074
Southeast Asia E-commerce Agency of the Year Gold Mindshare Singapore SE46.372246
Silver dentsu X Indonesia SE46.373715
Bronze Wavemaker Singapore SE46.373320
Southeast Asia Event Marketing Agency of the Year Bronze GoldenPen Vietnam SE47.371810
Bronze Rebel & Soul Singapore SE47.371878
Southeast Asia Integrated Marketing Agency of the Year Gold DDB Group Singapore Singapore SE48.373880
Silver TBWA\Group Singapore Singapore SE48.372852
Bronze TBWA\SMP Philippines SE48.373401
Southeast Asia Market Research Agency of the Year Silver Brand-Y Philippines SE49.373524
Silver Milieu Insight Singapore SE49.373908
Bronze 2CV Pte. Ltd. Singapore SE49.372569
Southeast Asia Mobile Marketing Agency of the Year Bronze ADA Malaysia SE50.372387
Bronze Appsynth Thailand SE50.373691
Southeast Asia Performance Agency of the Year Gold M&C Saatchi Performance Singapore SE51.374066
Silver iProspect Indonesia SE51.373958
Bronze Reprise Digital Singapore SE51.372406
Southeast Asia Production Company of the Year Silver Prodigious Singapore Singapore SE52.373929
Bronze Media.Monks Singapore SE52.373778
Southeast Asia Programmatic Agency of the Year Gold Matterkind Singapore Singapore SE53.373027
Silver iProspect Indonesia SE53.373961
Southeast Asia Social Media Agency of the Year Gold GOODSTUPH Singapore SE54.373663
Silver M&C Saatchi Indonesia Indonesia SE54.374528
Bronze VaynerMedia Singapore SE54.374386
Southeast Asia Specialist Agency of the Year Gold GOODSTUPH Singapore SE55.373660
Silver iProspect Indonesia SE55.372016
Bronze Prodigious Singapore Singapore SE55.374397
Southeast Asia Talent Development Program of the Year Gold TBWA\Group Singapore Singapore SE56.372854
Silver IDEASXMACHINA Philippines SE56.373527
Bronze Propel Manila Philippines SE56.373386

People categories

Category Award Agency Nominee / Team Market Entry ID
Southeast Asia Account Person of the Year Winner IDEASXMACHINA  Katrina "Storm" Surla Philippines SE57.373528
Southeast Asia Agency Head of the Year Winner Mediabrands Bala Pomaleh Malaysia SE58.373313
Southeast Asia Channel/ Engagement Planner of the Year Winner Ogilvy, Indonesia Karthik Narayan Indonesia SE59.373629
Southeast Asia Creative Person of the Year Winner GREYnJ UNITED Asawin Panichwatana Thailand SE61.373291
Southeast Asia New Business Development Person/Team of the Year Winner m/SIX Malaysia m/SIX New Business Team Malaysia SE62.374063
Commendation FCB Malaysia FCB Malaysia Leadership Team Malaysia SE62.372873
Southeast Asia Producer of the Year Winner dentsu X Aditya Sofyan Indonesia SE63.373720
Southeast Asia Strategic/Brand Planner of the Year Winner Leo Burnett Jenkanit Rujiramora Thailand SE64.373279
Commendation Ogilvy Indonesia Neha Bansal Indonesia SE64.372456
Southeast Asia Young Achiever of the Year Winner Knock Consulting Agency Thailand Thanachai Jirathawatchai Thailand SE65.372261
Southeast Asia Young Business Leader of the Year Winner Brilliant&Million Kanokporn Kulsri Thailand SE66.373380
Commendation Distillery Singapore Simon Hearn Singapore SE66.371888

Note:

The following categories had no shortlisted entries

  • Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar PR Agency of the Year
  • Southeast Asia Brand of the Year
  • Southeast Asia Marketer of the Year

