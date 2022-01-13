Marketing Analysis News
Mariah Cooper
1 day ago

Adobe’s 2022 creative trends: Optimism and meaningful connection

From dance to the metaverse, nature and mental health, Adobe Stock predicts 2022’s biggest creative trends.

Adobe’s 2022 creative trends: Optimism and meaningful connection

Adobe Stock released its 2022 creative trends forecast on Wednesday, which marked a notable shift in how brands are responding to the pandemic’s impact.

Adobe worked with global forecasting company WGSN to compile research that included analysing recurring search terms and ad campaigns and monitoring social platforms, among others. 

In 2021, the pandemic created a new wave of creativity filled with cautious messaging and a craving for comfort and self-care.

This year, people are more optimistic about the future and determined to maintain meaningful connections with their loved ones. Those two elements will be interwoven into creativity throughout visual, design and motion trends in 2022, said Brenda Milis, Adobe’s principle of creative and consumer insights.

“We see people incredibly engaged with creative projects that present optimism, playfulness, and even whimsy,” said Milis. “At the core of it represents the determination to make it through. More than ever, we are all hungry for authentic, meaningful connection. We need each other.”

Below are some of Adobe’s creative trend predictions for 2022.

Motion trends

Get Moving

The dance trend made popular by TikTok will continue into 2022. People are attracted to movement, dance and rhythm as a means to express themselves and connect with others emotionally. Brands like Apple, Adidas, Toyota and Bud Light have already hopped on the trend in recent campaigns.

Metaverse Mix

The metaverse was 2021’s newest buzzword, and it’s not going away anytime soon. In 2022, brands will explore ways to bridge the digital and physical worlds through creative.

“There is a real sense of the metaverse as a place and an experience,” said Milis. “There is a sense of connection to other people and a playfulness.”

Design trends

Soft Pop will become popular in 2022, bringing a whimsical vibe defined by pastel 3D cartooning.

Meanwhile, creativity will also focus on nature. New Naturalism, which incorporates “clean modernism,” according to Adobe, will feature process art, post-minimalism and clean living. 

Visual trends 

Going hand in-hand with New Naturalism is “Prioritise the Planet,” a visual trend focused on sustainability and greener living. Adobe also predicts creatives will embrace the “Power of Playfulness,” which inspires consumers to stay positive and find the small joys in life. 

Dovetailing on that trend is what Adobe calls the “Centered Self,” which brings attention to the importance of mental health amid an increase in stress, depression and burn out. It’s one trend that has the greatest staying power, according to Milis.

“People are beginning to really understand the notion of advocating for themselves,” she said. “That prioritisation of needing to find strength and balance, I don't see that going away.”

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

2 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

3 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

4 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

5 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

6 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

7 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

8 Coca-Cola rewrites the APAC New Business League

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

9 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

10 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

Related Articles

What will define corporate PR in 2022?
PR
2 days ago
Surekha Ragavan

What will define corporate PR in 2022?

The year ahead for adtech: First-party data, comprehensive ID solutions, increased standards
Advertising
4 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

The year ahead for adtech: First-party data, ...

CX leaders thrice as likely to exceed business goals: Adobe/Econsultancy report
Digital
Feb 7, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

CX leaders thrice as likely to exceed business ...

Adobe acquires ecommerce provider Magento
Digital
May 23, 2018
Babar Khan Javed

Adobe acquires ecommerce provider Magento

Just Published

Stagwell brings Coconuts Media into its global affiliate network
Digital
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Stagwell brings Coconuts Media into its global ...

In a potential precursor to acquisition, the publisher will collaborate with Stagwell agencies on client pitches and media offerings across Asia-Pacific as part of its regional growth strategy.

Campaign Crash Course: A conversational commerce primer for brand marketers
Analysis
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: A conversational commerce ...

While the pandemic may have accelerated ecommerce adoption, the next consumer trend appears to be buying directly from popular chat apps. Here's how brands could tap this online evolution.

Prakash Kamdar replaces Maya Watono as CEO of Dentsu Indonesia
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Prakash Kamdar replaces Maya Watono as CEO of ...

Watono is leaving at the end of January to take on a role in a newly established holding company for Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises, while Kamdar expands his Singapore CEO remit.

Why China may be a digital-transformation role model for APAC
Digital
16 hours ago
Bryce Whitwam

Why China may be a digital-transformation role ...

SHANGHAIZHAN PODCAST: Wavemaker APAC CEO Gordon Domlija predicts that China will continue to lead in transformation but warns that context is key for all markets in the region because consumers embrace technology differently.