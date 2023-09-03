News Media
Campaign India Team
14 hours ago

Abhijeet Dhar exits CNN

After a seven-year stint at CNN, Dhar who was responsible for the South Asia region, will be taking up an overseas assignment.

Abhijeet Dhar, CNN International
Abhijeet Dhar, CNN International

Abhijeet Dhar, director, sales, CNN International Commercial has resigned from his post.

 

He joined the company in 2016 and was responsible for the South Asia region at CNN.

 

Dhar announced the news on his LinkedIn and hinted on a new overseas role.

“As I bid adieu to my time at CNN International Commercial, today, I find myself at the intersection of excitement and nostalgia. After an incredible seven-year voyage, I’m humbled to reflect on the transformative experience I’ve had within this esteemed organisation,” he wrote on LinkedIn. 

 

In a career spanning over two decades, Dhar has also worked with BBC Worldwide, Viacom18, Radio City, and the Times of India Group, among others. 

 

 

 

 

