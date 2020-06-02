cnn
Flexibility, short-term strategies key to plotting recovery from pandemic
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Digital, performance marketing and ecommerce expected to see sharp uptake as companies focus on dealing with brands and consumers in flux
The Trust Factor: Building brands with integrity and trust
Living in times of constant digital disruption and a dynamic media landscape, trust is a major force in building businesses, brands and bonds.
Dare to be human: the value of brand storytelling
In a world focused on automation, artificial intelligence, and first-to-market, brands must dare to be human, have a soul and tell their own story, says Tini Sevak, CNN.
CNN’s great big co-creation story
CNN International Commercial’s president explains the operation’s digital revamp and its success with branded content, especially among adventurous Asian brands.
Japan a key market for CNN’s digital expansion goals
TOKYO - In Tokyo for the first time in two years, CNN Digital’s general manager Andrew Morse said Japan represented an important growth opportunity as the broadcaster looks to modernise and diversify its services.
Publishers form programmatic alliance
GLOBAL - The Guardian has joined forces with CNN International, the Financial Times, Thomson Reuters and the Economist to launch a private marketplace for programmatic advertising called Pangaea Alliance.
