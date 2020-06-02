cnn

Flexibility, short-term strategies key to plotting recovery from pandemic
Jun 2, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Digital, performance marketing and ecommerce expected to see sharp uptake as companies focus on dealing with brands and consumers in flux

CNN’s great big co-creation story
Aug 9, 2017
Matthew Miller

CNN International Commercial’s president explains the operation’s digital revamp and its success with branded content, especially among adventurous Asian brands.

Japan a key market for CNN’s digital expansion goals
May 19, 2016
David Blecken

TOKYO - In Tokyo for the first time in two years, CNN Digital’s general manager Andrew Morse said Japan represented an important growth opportunity as the broadcaster looks to modernise and diversify its services.

Publishers form programmatic alliance
Mar 19, 2015
Arif Durrani

GLOBAL - The Guardian has joined forces with CNN International, the Financial Times, Thomson Reuters and the Economist to launch a private marketplace for programmatic advertising called Pangaea Alliance.

