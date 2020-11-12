Media News
Rahul Sachitanand
1 day ago

Sunita Rajan named Bloomberg's head of media in Asia

As managing director, APAC media sales and marketing, she will be tasked with growing advertising revenues and client marketing across all of the publisher's platforms.

Sunita Rajan
Sunita Rajan

Former CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) executive Sunita Rajan will join Bloomberg Media as managing director of APAC media sales and marketing starting in January. She is understood to be replacing Mark Froude, head of ad sales in Asia Pacific, who will be leaving at the end of this year to move home to New Zealand.

In her new role, Rajan will be responsible for advertising revenues and client marketing across all of its platforms including all digital products, television, Bloomberg TV+, radio, Bloomberg LIVE events as well as print products such as Bloomberg Green and Bloomberg Businessweek and the newly launched streaming news network Bloomberg Quicktake.

Based in Singapore and reporting into chief commercial officer Stephen Colvin, Rajan will oversee Bloomberg Media’s regional sales and marketing organisations driving cross-platform initiatives as well as leading the expansion of Bloomberg Media’s strategic marketing services. She will help identifying new opportunities for growth and engagement to connect clients with Bloomberg Media’s audience.

“Bloomberg Media’s  ... premium content, unrivaled access to data and targeted audience segments offer innovative partnership opportunities for brands to reach business and financial professionals,” said Rajan in a media statement.  

An industry leader with more than two decades of experience, Rajan most recently spent five years as senior vice president of advertising sales for CNNIC, where she oversaw strategic relationships and brand partnerships, leading teams across Asia in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, New Delhi and Mumbai.

Prior to CNNIC, Rajan was executive vice president of advertising sales in Asia for BBC Worldwide.  

Her first day at Bloomberg Media will be January 11.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

BBC advertising veteran Sunita Rajan heads to CNN

Bloomberg Media clocks up 16% annual revenue growth

Don’t whine about media disruption, lead it: ...

Hard news: How COVID-19 challenged BBC Global’s ...

These objects may have friendly faces, but they are ...

Seemingly innocent inanimate objects may be out to get you, according to a fun new campaign for AMI Insurance by Colenso BBDO.

Six Deepavali/Diwali ads we liked in 2020

Deepavali season is upon us, and select markets in the region are abuzz with exciting creative work. We take a look at some of our favourites this year.

Diwali, The festival of light and sound, goes green

INSPIRATION STATION: Away from the sound and air pollution that blights this festival, Gramart Project’s innovations in India are an eco-friendly way of sparking celebration.

Campaign Crash Course: How to prepare for a ...

Not every planner at an ad agency starts out as a strategist. Many switch over from handling accounts, like McCann Worldgroup's Earl Javier. Now he's sharing tips to make the transition easier for others.