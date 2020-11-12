Sunita Rajan named Bloomberg's head of media in Asia

Former CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) executive Sunita Rajan will join Bloomberg Media as managing director of APAC media sales and marketing starting in January. She is understood to be replacing Mark Froude, head of ad sales in Asia Pacific, who will be leaving at the end of this year to move home to New Zealand.

In her new role, Rajan will be responsible for advertising revenues and client marketing across all of its platforms including all digital products, television, Bloomberg TV+, radio, Bloomberg LIVE events as well as print products such as Bloomberg Green and Bloomberg Businessweek and the newly launched streaming news network Bloomberg Quicktake.

Based in Singapore and reporting into chief commercial officer Stephen Colvin, Rajan will oversee Bloomberg Media’s regional sales and marketing organisations driving cross-platform initiatives as well as leading the expansion of Bloomberg Media’s strategic marketing services. She will help identifying new opportunities for growth and engagement to connect clients with Bloomberg Media’s audience.

“Bloomberg Media’s ... premium content, unrivaled access to data and targeted audience segments offer innovative partnership opportunities for brands to reach business and financial professionals,” said Rajan in a media statement.

An industry leader with more than two decades of experience, Rajan most recently spent five years as senior vice president of advertising sales for CNNIC, where she oversaw strategic relationships and brand partnerships, leading teams across Asia in Hong Kong, Singapore, Tokyo, New Delhi and Mumbai.

Prior to CNNIC, Rajan was executive vice president of advertising sales in Asia for BBC Worldwide.

Her first day at Bloomberg Media will be January 11.