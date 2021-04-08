A most superlative roasted goose pizza

Hi, is this Pizza Hut? Yes, Ad Nut would like to order a large ‘Pizza Hut x Yung Kee’s Superior Exquisitely Handcrafted Victorious Best of the Best Flawlessly Exclusive Special Charcoal Roasted Flying Goose Pizza’. And a side of garlic bread.
Pizza Hut’s new limited-edition pie is quite a mouthful but that’s exactly the point. Its new collaboration with Hong Kong institution Yung Kee is a play on Chinese restaurants’ often over-the-top, elaborate names for signature dishes.
The pizza itself is topped with Yung Kee’s roasted goose alongside cheese, leek, red onion, chili pepper, red capsicum and hoisin sauce. In the run-up to the official launch, the brand swapped the roasted geese at the display window at Yung Kee with its pizza boxes. It also developed packaging which incorporates the lazy Susan into the pizza box (see image below) to make your Friday night on the couch feel like a Chinese banquet.
CREDITS
Pizza Hut:
Wendy Leung – Marketing Director
Yoyo Lam – Marketing Manager
Karen Shea – Assistant Marketing Manager
Ogilvy:
John Koay – Executive Creative Director
Amy Cheng – Associate Creative Director
Jo Wong – Senior Art Director
Adrienne Andaya – Senior Art Director
Alex Colgan – Copywriter
Wayne Tang – Art Director
Yuli Setiadi - Executive Group Director
Vincent Lam – Group Account Director
Rachel Tsui – Account Manager
Clover Yuen – Senior Account Executive
Ray Lam – Content Lead
Jim Wong – Content Strategist
Ricky Chung – Content Specialist
