A most superlative roasted goose pizza

Hi, is this Pizza Hut? Yes, Ad Nut would like to order a large ‘Pizza Hut x Yung Kee’s Superior Exquisitely Handcrafted Victorious Best of the Best Flawlessly Exclusive Special Charcoal Roasted Flying Goose Pizza’. And a side of garlic bread.

Pizza Hut’s new limited-edition pie is quite a mouthful but that’s exactly the point. Its new collaboration with Hong Kong institution Yung Kee is a play on Chinese restaurants’ often over-the-top, elaborate names for signature dishes.

The pizza itself is topped with Yung Kee’s roasted goose alongside cheese, leek, red onion, chili pepper, red capsicum and hoisin sauce. In the run-up to the official launch, the brand swapped the roasted geese at the display window at Yung Kee with its pizza boxes. It also developed packaging which incorporates the lazy Susan into the pizza box (see image below) to make your Friday night on the couch feel like a Chinese banquet.



CREDITS



Pizza Hut:

Ogilvy:



