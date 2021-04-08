Marketing The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

A most superlative roasted goose pizza

In a new campaign by Ogilvy, Pizza Hut collaborates with Hong Kong restaurant Yung Kee to release a ridiculously named limited-edition pie.

Hi, is this Pizza Hut? Yes, Ad Nut would like to order a large ‘Pizza Hut x Yung Kee’s Superior Exquisitely Handcrafted Victorious Best of the Best Flawlessly Exclusive Special Charcoal Roasted Flying Goose Pizza’. And a side of garlic bread. 

Pizza Hut’s new limited-edition pie is quite a mouthful but that’s exactly the point. Its new collaboration with Hong Kong institution Yung Kee is a play on Chinese restaurants’ often over-the-top, elaborate names for signature dishes.

The pizza itself is topped with Yung Kee’s roasted goose alongside cheese, leek, red onion, chili pepper, red capsicum and hoisin sauce. In the run-up to the official launch, the brand swapped the roasted geese at the display window at Yung Kee with its pizza boxes. It also developed packaging which incorporates the lazy Susan into the pizza box (see image below) to make your Friday night on the couch feel like a Chinese banquet.


CREDITS

Pizza Hut: 

Wendy Leung – Marketing Director
Yoyo Lam – Marketing Manager
Karen Shea – Assistant Marketing Manager

Ogilvy:

John Koay – Executive Creative Director
Amy Cheng – Associate Creative Director
Jo Wong – Senior Art Director
Adrienne Andaya – Senior Art Director
Alex Colgan – Copywriter
Wayne Tang – Art Director 
Yuli Setiadi - Executive Group Director
Vincent Lam – Group Account Director
Rachel Tsui – Account Manager
Clover Yuen – Senior Account Executive
Ray Lam – Content Lead
Jim Wong – Content Strategist
Ricky Chung – Content Specialist

