Marketing News Opinions
Minnie Wang
1 day ago

A hot pot brand remains in a hot spot

Haidilao’s founder commented on zero marketing cost of the brand and admitted that he was wrong about the hot-pot chain's expansion strategy.

A hot pot brand remains in a hot spot

On Chinese social media, especially Sina Weibo, Haidiao Hot Pot is a national favourite among brands associated with trending search topics. Almost every month, regardless of whether the news is good or bad, Haidilao is listed among the hot topics. But is the social temperature becoming too hot for China’s No.1 hot pot brand this summer?

On June 25, comments by Haidiao’s founder Zhang Yong that “the taste [of the chain's food] is not good” (#张勇回应海底捞不好吃#) became the No.1 topic on Sina Weibo. Just this morning the topic reached 530 million readers. 

At a recent shareholders meeting, when Zhang was asked about Haidilao's flavour, he indicated that the issue was one of marketing, divulging that the brand does not spend money on it. 

Question: The service of Haidilao is good, but the taste is mediocre. What do you think of the taste? 

Zhang Yong: There is a difference between the catering industry and the rocket/space industry. The rocket flight has specific standards, while the catering industry has no standards. It is just that some enterprises emphasize the [marketing] of taste, but we do not much pay attention to it. Take a look at the financial report, and our marketing expenses are zero.

In fact, the word “marketing” is only mentioned four times in the company's 362-page 2020 annual report. Haidilao's brand image has indeed rested on its high standard of customer service and mostly word-of-mouth among consumers.

As a top chain restaurant, the Haidilao Hot Pot official Weibo account only has 310,000 followers. Its rising new condiment products account has more at 350,000 followers. 


When asked further about his attitude to marketing, Zhang said, “My marketing is good. Personally, I do not spend money to occupy the headlines for a long time when others want to be on the top. I'll just use a few stores to test out new products that make headlines. It's embarrassing…. For professional marketing, I prefer to listen to the opinions of my fellow colleagues. It is a science."

Haidilao's expansion

In March, Campaign Asia-Pacific published a Haidilao 'brand health check' by asking the question: Will Haidilao’s expansion pay off?

At the same shareholder’s meeting, Zhang also responded to the same question and admitted his earlier expectations were wrong. 

Question: Is the countertrend expansion strategy in line with expectations?

Zhang Yong: In June 2020, I think the epidemic will end in September.... I was wrong about the trend. Last June, I made further plans to expand, which now looks like blind confidence. It was January of this year when I realized the problem, and it was March when I responded.

Zhang further explained the present situation by quoting a Chinese proverb: “Sometimes misfortune is a blessing in disguise” ("塞翁失马焉知非福"). His meaning is that when business is not good, it is a test for lots of store managers on how to make money in a bad time. Zhang has placed much value on great managers, calling them Haidilao's greatest treasure. 

Other issues

Last year, Haidilao made an impressive debut on Asia’s Top 1000 Brands List but has since attracted more than its share of negative attention.

At the same event, Zhang also spoke openly about the internal management problems like institutionalized management, process-oriented operations, tracking supervision and assessing data.

In reply to the negative comments and news on social media, such as price increases, Zhang simply said, “there is a lot of negative news about me on the Internet, which is out of my control. I will try my best to do my job well.”

He also mentioned that the focus of his job has not changed. He will continue to pay attention to organization, supply chain, and new technology, he said.

Source:
Campaign China

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Campaign Crash Course: What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

1 What is the play economy, and how do you unlock it?

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

3 Updated: All APAC winners

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

4 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC Bank

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

6 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Eugene Lee, McDonald's

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

7 PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

8 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Nirmal Nair, Nissan

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

10 Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Suresh Balaji, HSBC

Related Articles

Brand Health Check: will Haidilao's expansion pay off?
Marketing
Mar 18, 2021
Minnie Wang

Brand Health Check: will Haidilao's expansion pay off?

Impact announces APAC expansion
Digital
Mar 13, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Impact announces APAC expansion

Go-Jek announces Southeast Asia expansion
News
May 25, 2018
Faaez Samadi

Go-Jek announces Southeast Asia expansion

Just Published

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners
Advertising
7 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

APAC work added a single Gold Lion, while two markets, Bangladesh and Indonesia, secured their first metal of the festival as Cannes Lions wrapped up Friday night. See our final tally of the APAC winners here.

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners
Advertising
14 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

Cannes Lions: See the 2021 Grand Prix winners

Campaign US rounded up most of the top winners.

Cannes Lions: Nike, Lacoste and Essity work win Film Grands Prix
Advertising
14 hours ago
Simon Gwynn

Cannes Lions: Nike, Lacoste and Essity work win ...

Wieden+Kennedy Portland, BETC Paris and AMV BBDO get top honours.

Cannes Lions: AMV BBDO takes Titanium Grand Prix for #WombStories
Advertising
14 hours ago
Simon Gwynn

Cannes Lions: AMV BBDO takes Titanium Grand Prix ...

Six other campaigns won Titanium Lions, five of which are from US entrants.