expansion
Despite virus woes, Japanese brands face globalisation imperative
Slowing sales at home and increasingly unfavourable economic growth and demographics lead companies' overseas push.
Impact announces APAC expansion
Company offering partnership automation appoints a new China lead and reveals plans to grow into Japan and beyond.
Go-Jek announces Southeast Asia expansion
As Uber withdraws, the Indonesian ride-sharing giant will move into four new regional markets.
Major growth the driver behind WE’s APAC expansion
The recent acquisitions of Red Bridge Communications and Watatawa are key steps in a wider plan for WE Communications to aggressively grow its APAC footprint.
MHP Comms to acquire The Consultancy to branch into APAC
HONG KONG – UK-based Engine, the independently owned parent group of public relations firm MHP Communications, has acquired a majority stake (51 per cent) in local boutique PR firm The Consultancy for an undisclosed sum.
MediaMath co-founders eye Asia-Pacific expansion
LONDON - Demand-side platform MediaMath has tapped co-founders Erich Wasserman and Greg Williams to lead its Asia-Pacific expansion, in addition to their current responsibilities for EMEA.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins