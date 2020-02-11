expansion

Despite virus woes, Japanese brands face globalisation imperative
Feb 11, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Slowing sales at home and increasingly unfavourable economic growth and demographics lead companies' overseas push.

Impact announces APAC expansion
Mar 13, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Company offering partnership automation appoints a new China lead and reveals plans to grow into Japan and beyond.

Go-Jek announces Southeast Asia expansion
May 25, 2018
Faaez Samadi

As Uber withdraws, the Indonesian ride-sharing giant will move into four new regional markets.

Major growth the driver behind WE’s APAC expansion
May 17, 2017
Faaez Samadi

The recent acquisitions of Red Bridge Communications and Watatawa are key steps in a wider plan for WE Communications to aggressively grow its APAC footprint.

MHP Comms to acquire The Consultancy to branch into APAC
Aug 29, 2013
Emily Tan

HONG KONG – UK-based Engine, the independently owned parent group of public relations firm MHP Communications, has acquired a majority stake (51 per cent) in local boutique PR firm The Consultancy for an undisclosed sum.

MediaMath co-founders eye Asia-Pacific expansion
Jan 14, 2013
Emily Tan

LONDON - Demand-side platform MediaMath has tapped co-founders Erich Wasserman and Greg Williams to lead its Asia-Pacific expansion, in addition to their current responsibilities for EMEA.

