Haidilao and Alipay want you to eat hotpot for a good cause

Alipay’s CSR project, Ant Forest, needed a new way to encourage the public to join its effort to plant millions of sea buckthorn trees in China. These trees are said to prevent soil erosion in northwest China.

So Ant Forest and creative agency partner F5 Shanghai decided to raise awareness the best way it knew how in food-crazed China: via steaming vats of soup. Aptly, the company partnered with Haidilao to formulate a sea buckthorn hotpot base with the intention of allowing more of these trees to flourish as more people consumed the fruit.

As a bonus, for every pot of sea buckthorn hotpot consumed, Haidilao will donate one sea buckthorn tree to be planted in Ant Forest or to the China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation.

During the launch, a Haidilao store was dressed like a forest of sea buckthorn trees and an animated film was aired to showcase the origin of the sour fruit. The film features a group of incredibly adorable sea buckthorn fruits that splash about in warm soup. Ah, to be an anthropomorphic fruit simply vibing in a pot of broth.

Ad Nut is all for preserving the natural habitat of Ad Nut and Ad Nut’s friends, and supports this simple purpose-driven campaign and its practical hook.

