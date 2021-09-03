Advertising Marketing News
Jessica Goodfellow
16 hours ago

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of conduct

Code will seek to ensure that agencies of all sizes have proper policies in place to protect their staff, as a wave of harassment accounts in the Philippines ad industry comes to light.

4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of conduct

The 4As Philippines is developing a new code of conduct on safe workplace policies, designed for smaller or independent agencies who don't yet have their own handbooks.

The code of conduct comes in direct response to recent allegations of harassment against an independent agency owner—Gigil co-founder Herbert Hernandez. Allegations first came to light on August 12 when a creative director, Denise 'Deng' Tee, posted a personal account of harassment from Hernandez on Facebook. Since the post, many more accounts of harassment in the Philippines ad industry are emerging.

The 4As held a meeting on August 26 to address the allegations of what it referred to as "unprofessional conduct" that violates the 4As code of ethics.

Chair Melvin Mangada, the chief creative officer of TBWA\Santiago Mangada Puno, said the organisation is conducting an investigation into the allegations after receiving formal complaints.

While the 4As doesn't have jurisdiction on possible transgressions of the law, it has partnered with women's organisation Gabriela, which has agreed to "represent 4As member employees who would like to come forward to report behavioral misconduct experienced in the workplace". Beyond Gabriela, it is exploring other channels of collaboration.

These initiatives may provide an avenue to report misconduct and take suitable action, but they will not necessarily prevent further harassment cases from happening and going unreported.

Additionally, 4As is working on a new code of conduct which it said "aims to help its members who may not have the benefit of tools and protocols in coming up with their own handbook on proper conduct and ensuring a safe workplace."

Mangada said in the opening remarks of the August 26 meeting: "So much still needs to be done to raise awareness and foster social responsibility within our industry. We are committed to prioritising educational programs and continuing the conversations on ethical issues, responsible creativity, and ensuring a safe workplace for everyone."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

2 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

3 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

4 Wunderman Thompson's APAC CEO Annette Male lands Facebook role

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

5 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

Letter from the editors

6 Letter from the editors

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

7 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

9 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

10 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Related Articles

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint
Advertising
4 days ago
Matthew Miller

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel ...

WPP to review policy after bullying allegations
News
Jun 13, 2018
David Blecken

WPP to review policy after bullying allegations

‘Battlecry’ declaration: Ad executives group vows to hold abusive men ‘accountable’
Advertising
Jul 8, 2021
Gideon Spanier

‘Battlecry’ declaration: Ad executives group vows ...

UK TimeTo campaign exposes reality of sexual harassment in advertising
Advertising
Nov 1, 2018
Nicola Kemp

UK TimeTo campaign exposes reality of sexual ...

Just Published

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases in APAC: September
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

All the latest partnerships, products and purchases ...

A curated running blog of acquisitions, new product launches and the most interesting partnerships between two or more companies in Asia-Pacific.

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian consumers around wheat beer Edelweiss
Advertising
15 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

How Alpine imagery is helping Heineken engage Asian ...

The global director of international beers at Heineken on the launch of Edelweiss in Asia, and why Asian consumers are drawn to the fantasies evoked by mountain imagery.

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through mock fashion campaign
PR
20 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Women’s Aid highlights coercive control through ...

The UK charity's campaign aims to raise awareness about coercive control, an under-recognised aspect of domestic abuse.

Edelman report details how the pandemic has changed what employees look for in a job
PR
20 hours ago
Aleda Stam

Edelman report details how the pandemic has changed ...

Five takeaways for communicators from Edelman's The Empowered Employee study.