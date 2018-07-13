code of conduct
4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of conduct
Code will seek to ensure that agencies of all sizes have proper policies in place to protect their staff, as a wave of harassment accounts in the Philippines ad industry comes to light.
McCann Health terminates global CCO following employee complaint
Jeremy Perrott violated the agency's code of conduct. This marks the second termination of a prominent global industry figure this week based on employee complaints, following Ogilvy's firing of Tham Khai Meng.
WPP to review policy after bullying allegations
In an all-staff email, WPP COO Mark Read seeks to reinforce a culture in which employees feel "safe and supported".
China's ad industry headed for self-regulation
All signs point to the government allowing some measure of self-regulation in advertising. Richard Wageman and Belinda Tang of IPT Asia consider what that means for the industry.
