4As Philippines to release safe workplace code of conduct
15 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Code will seek to ensure that agencies of all sizes have proper policies in place to protect their staff, as a wave of harassment accounts in the Philippines ad industry comes to light.

McCann Health terminates global CCO following employee complaint
Jul 13, 2018
Oliver McAteer

Jeremy Perrott violated the agency's code of conduct. This marks the second termination of a prominent global industry figure this week based on employee complaints, following Ogilvy's firing of Tham Khai Meng.

WPP to review policy after bullying allegations
Jun 13, 2018
David Blecken

In an all-staff email, WPP COO Mark Read seeks to reinforce a culture in which employees feel "safe and supported".

China's ad industry headed for self-regulation
Nov 18, 2014
Richard Wageman

All signs point to the government allowing some measure of self-regulation in advertising. Richard Wageman and Belinda Tang of IPT Asia consider what that means for the industry.

