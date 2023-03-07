2023 Young Spikes winners announced

Spikes Asia, APAC's most prestigious creative communications awards programme, has announced the winners of its Young Spikes competition.

Gold, silver and bronze Spikes were awarded in the Digital, Media, Integrated and PR categories, while the Marketer competition awarded gold and silver.

Among agencies, Dentsu, Hakuhodo and TBWA fielded the most winners. Dentsu Creative and Hakuhodo won 3 metals each, But TBWA/Hakuhodo won an additional silver in the integrated category to put Hakuhodo on top. TBWA also won another bronze in digital.

In the Marketer category Malaysia Aviation Group picked up gold for their 'Know No Limits' campaign.

The Young Spikes Competitions provide Asia Pacific's next generation of creative talent a unique chance to gain recognition and make their mark on the industry. It is aimed at creatives who are aged 30 or under and employed in advertising and communications businesses in a skill discipline relevant to their chosen competition.

THE WINNERS