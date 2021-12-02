2021 adspend growth to hit four-decade high: Warc forecast

Advertising spending for 2021 is on track to hit $771 billion, according to Warc, which also reports that this is the largest increase (23.8%) it has recorded in four decades of monitoring.

Spending is forecast to rise by a further 12.5% and 8.3% in 2022 and 2023, respectively,

Looking further ahead, adspend is on course to reach $1 trillion in 2025. However, three companies—Meta, Alphabet and Amazon—will absorb more than half of that.



A few other highlights from Warc's Global Advertising Trends report, available to Warc members (a sample is available here):