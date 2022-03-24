Would you hire someone who's admittedly corrupt?

You wouldn't hire a bank officer who admitted to stealing money from elderly customers by forging their signatures. So why would you elect a politician who's known to be corrupt?
That's the essence of a new campaign for the Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand by indie creative agency Audacity. With Thailand facing a recession, inflation and unemployment, some citizens on social media are saying it's ok to choose corrupt politicians as long as they create prosperity.
The campaign purports to be Zoom recordings of real employers interviewing a fake candidate, played by a single actor who admits to ripping off his customers in prior jobs as a mechanic, an aesthetician, a personal trainer and a banker.
Ad Nut is not sure whether the employers are real or actors (Ad Nut has dispatched a minion to ask). But either way, it's an effective setup to make people think twice.
Update: Ad Nut's minion checked with the agency, which confirmed the interviewers were 100% real. They were recorded first and then asked for their permission to use the video afterwards.
CREDITS
Title: Job Interview
Client: Anti-Corruption Organization of Thailand
Agency: audacity
Chief Creative: Jon Chalermwong
Creative Director: Pisut Nirodsil
Art Director: Kulika Arayangkool
Agency Producer: Witsawut Nuchpoom
Managing Director: Pichaiphat Tananont
Production House: Jangka
Director: Varayu Rukskul
DOP: Tanasak Boonlam
Music Composer: pumpumpumpum co.,ltd.
Production House Producer: Araya Suvetwattanakul
Anti-Corruption Org's Director: Kittidej Chantangkul
