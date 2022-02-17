Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Why has an insurance company created an in-flight safety video?

Because it makes an agreeably silly delivery method for the message Etiqa Singapore and ADK want to communicate.

Ad Nut has seen lots of in-flight safety videos that doubled as ads, mainly from Air New Zealand, which pioneered the form a decade ago. But Ad Nut has not seen an ad for a non-airline style itself after an airline-safety video.

Until today, thanks to insurer Etiqa Singapore and ADK.

In the above TVC for a new campaign entitled 'Protect what lies ahead', a dim sum restaurant stands in for the plane and a couple of Etiqa representatives stand in for the flight attendants. The setting allows them to start out pushing carts of food among the 'passengers'.

You get the concept, Ad Nut is sure: Life is a long journey, with many opportunities for things to go wrong, so you need to do what you can to protect yourself.

But the spot is done in a purposely tongue-in-cheek way that Ad Nut found agreeable enough to sit through while it delivered its messages. If Ad Nut is giving the creative team too much credit for making it silly on purpose, then so be it; it still worked. 

The campaign includes the video, a dedicated website, social media and other assets, and will run for 10 weeks.

The brand video will be running across multiple platforms including channels U, 5 and 8; digital channels such as YouTube; paid and organic social; and digital display.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Why Jennifer Lawrence’s character in ‘Don’t Look Up’ should be media-trained

2 How media training might have changed 'Don't Look Up'

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

3 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

4 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Move and win roundup: Week of February 7, 2022

5 Move and win roundup: Week of February 7, 2022

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

6 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

8 MediaCom appoints first APAC COO

The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

9 The ride of the tiger: Feast your eyes on BMW's delightfully goofy new-year ad

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

10 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Related Articles

A non-living influencer dances for a life insurer
Advertising
Aug 26, 2021
Ad Nut

A non-living influencer dances for a life insurer

Insurance CMOs seek to erase segment's rep for middling creative
Advertising
Aug 25, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Insurance CMOs seek to erase segment's rep for ...

Do you like your insurance ads short and cheeky, or long and weepy?
Advertising
Jun 26, 2019
Ad Nut

Do you like your insurance ads short and cheeky, or ...

Insurance company approves of rewriting the rules
Advertising
Feb 11, 2019
Ad Nut

Insurance company approves of rewriting the rules

Just Published

How to write clearer, more concise marketing briefs
Marketing
9 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

How to write clearer, more concise marketing briefs

MARKETING WORKS: Most marketing briefs not only lack both a clear plan of attack and a strategic direction but also are riddled with jargon, contend the founders of BetterBriefs.

Challenging ‘deadly beliefs’ in a positive way wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition
Digital
9 hours ago
Minnie Wang

Challenging ‘deadly beliefs’ in a positive way wins ...

A creative duo from Mindshare in Bangladesh won gold in the 2022 Young Spikes integrated competition with a proposal to overcome vaccine hesitancy.

PROI opens free 24/7 client crisis hotline
PR
9 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

PROI opens free 24/7 client crisis hotline

A free consultation service for those who are targeted in misinformation and fake news.

Five steps for brands to rethink customer loyalty
Marketing
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Five steps for brands to rethink customer loyalty

Despite an existential crisis for the field, a report from Ogilvy suggests key ways for brands to rethink their efforts in this field.