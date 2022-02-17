Why has an insurance company created an in-flight safety video?

Ad Nut has seen lots of in-flight safety videos that doubled as ads, mainly from Air New Zealand, which pioneered the form a decade ago. But Ad Nut has not seen an ad for a non-airline style itself after an airline-safety video.

Until today, thanks to insurer Etiqa Singapore and ADK.

In the above TVC for a new campaign entitled 'Protect what lies ahead', a dim sum restaurant stands in for the plane and a couple of Etiqa representatives stand in for the flight attendants. The setting allows them to start out pushing carts of food among the 'passengers'.

You get the concept, Ad Nut is sure: Life is a long journey, with many opportunities for things to go wrong, so you need to do what you can to protect yourself.

But the spot is done in a purposely tongue-in-cheek way that Ad Nut found agreeable enough to sit through while it delivered its messages. If Ad Nut is giving the creative team too much credit for making it silly on purpose, then so be it; it still worked.

The campaign includes the video, a dedicated website, social media and other assets, and will run for 10 weeks.

The brand video will be running across multiple platforms including channels U, 5 and 8; digital channels such as YouTube; paid and organic social; and digital display.