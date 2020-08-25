Analysis The Work
Kawal Shoor
2 days ago

Watch: How India's white collar professionals deal with lockdown

Mumbai-based independent agency The Womb explores how different segments of Indian society are faring under lockdown with research visualised through video.

We all know that the lockdown was the need of the hour, or indeed of the day and of the month, or of months. However, from a mind readers point-of-view, the lockdown could be defined as the single biggest experiment in human history. We at The Womb set out to understand how India and Indians would attitudinally react to this, given its extraordinary power to change their circumstance.   

Project As Is, our lockdown research project, started with a simple question. When people are unnaturally forced to stay at home over a long period of time, what would they feel about various aspects of life, and importantly, how would those feelings change over the entirety of the lockdown? The findings are in two parts. A short video that dramatizes the key insight of each of the six cohorts explored. And a detailed report available upon request.  

Today’s video brings alive the key sentiment unearthed among affluent white collar workers of India. There are approximately 10 million such employees, but estimates vary. What can’t be questioned is their disproportionate contribution to branded consumer products offtakes.   

Also see:

Watch: The Womb depicts how India's blue collar workers are dealing with lockdown

Watch: India's lockdown revelations - househelp

Kawal Shoor is founding partner of independent agency, The Womb, in Mumbai

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Watch: India's lockdown revelations - househelp
Analysis
1 day ago
Kawal Shoor

Watch: India's lockdown revelations - househelp

In their words: the skills used by global CMOs to navigate Covid-19
Marketing
Aug 12, 2020
Margaret Molloy

In their words: the skills used by global CMOs to ...

Post-lockdown health measures get the Thai creative treatment
Advertising
Jul 6, 2020
Ad Nut

Post-lockdown health measures get the Thai creative ...

Watch: The Womb depicts how India's blue collar workers are dealing with lockdown
Marketing
3 days ago
Kawal Shoor

Watch: The Womb depicts how India's blue collar ...

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
59 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.