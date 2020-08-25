Watch: How India's white collar professionals deal with lockdown

We all know that the lockdown was the need of the hour, or indeed of the day and of the month, or of months. However, from a mind readers point-of-view, the lockdown could be defined as the single biggest experiment in human history. We at The Womb set out to understand how India and Indians would attitudinally react to this, given its extraordinary power to change their circumstance.

Project As Is, our lockdown research project, started with a simple question. When people are unnaturally forced to stay at home over a long period of time, what would they feel about various aspects of life, and importantly, how would those feelings change over the entirety of the lockdown? The findings are in two parts. A short video that dramatizes the key insight of each of the six cohorts explored. And a detailed report available upon request.

Today’s video brings alive the key sentiment unearthed among affluent white collar workers of India. There are approximately 10 million such employees, but estimates vary. What can’t be questioned is their disproportionate contribution to branded consumer products offtakes.

Also see:

Kawal Shoor is founding partner of independent agency, The Womb, in Mumbai