Watch: India's lockdown revelations - househelp

We all know that the lockdown was the need of the hour, or indeed of the day and of the month, or of months. However, from a mind readers point-of-view, the lockdown could be defined as the single biggest experiment in human history. We at The Womb set out to understand how India and Indians would attitudinally react to this, given its extraordinary power to change their circumstance.

Project As Is, our lockdown research project, started with a simple question. When people are unnaturally forced to stay at home over a long period of time, what would they feel about various aspects of life, and importantly, how would those feelings change over the entirety of the lockdown? The findings are in two parts. A short video that dramatises the key insight of each of the six cohorts explored. And a detailed report is available upon request.

Today’s video brings alive the key sentiment unearthed among house helps of India. There are approximately 50-70 million such individuals. They are the silent supports for working women who wish to continue working. They are the second earning members in their families, and have a big influence in decision-making of purchases among the striving classes of India. And their voice is unrepresented in marketing conversations.

