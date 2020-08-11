Marketing Analysis
Margaret Molloy
Aug 12, 2020

In their words: the skills used by global CMOs to navigate Covid-19

Marketers have been tested like never before, but were able to move at speed when the coronavirus crisis hit.

Guinness
Guinness

Without a doubt, the Covid-19-induced pandemic is the defining event of our time. On a personal level, we are all touched by its enormous human toll. On a business level, the crisis has upended even the most rigorously formed plans.

With normalcy shattered in every industry and once-predictable customer behaviour now inestimable, it is clear that marketing leaders need to draw on their judgment to make pivots. Using woefully imperfect data and tapping into deep reservoirs of creativity, chief marketing officers are establishing alternative paths and practising empathy to inspire team commitment.

To better comprehend the current landscape and illuminate the road ahead, we at Siegel & Gale turned to our community of CMOs. Our latest study, In their words: CMOs on navigating Covid-19, provides an exclusive oral history of how 26 global CMOs processed Covid-19.

These leaders shared their insights into what it has been like living and working over the past several months. The decisions made by these CMOs are characterised by tremendous tension – protecting employees’ safety and revenues, supporting the community and keeping the enterprise healthy, being distinct from other brands while aligning with people’s shifting concerns and behaviours.

In speaking with these marketing leaders, we found no evidence of any compare-and-despair mentality. Instead, anchored in a clear sense of brand purpose, and buoyed by agility and an empathetic mindset, these CMOs disengaged from marketing goals that were no longer meaningful, cultivated alignment across their organisations and unleashed dramatic productivity, remarkable optimism and undaunting resolve.

Here are seven of the top themes.

Empathy

All companies focused on the human impact on employees, customers and the community. By demonstrating solidarity and encouraging collective resilience, these CMOs created the conditions where empathy was prioritised. 

“Customer needs are more important than ever. And customer needs are changing. So we've already adapted a number of our products and services to meet emerging or current customer needs.”
—Pete Markey, TSB

Purpose

Many CMOs reported that brand purpose was central in enabling them to respond quickly and effectively. It served as the glue across all employees to contextualise their role in this crisis and rally them in difficult situations. As a result, organisations have a renewed understanding of the power of purpose and its impact on the business, as well as the possibility for a brand to behave as an engaged citizen in the community.

“Internally, people are really resonating with our purpose. They feel proud to be able to do something that before was just a job. Right now, they know they have a purpose to deliver something to the community.” 
—Khaled Ismail, Tetra Pak

Simplicity

The respondents realised that they needed to reduce the cognitive effort required of customers and employees to interact with their brands. While the early ads that showcased brands and employees as helping were deemed inspiring, CMOs reported awareness of a danger of “empathy-washing”.

They also underlined the needs for clear, authentic and useful communications. Internally, CMOs emphasised the power of simplicity during meetings, with a need for increased efficiency while employees worked remotely.

“I think the simplicity in communication and messaging at this time is really critical.”
—Soyoung Kang, Eos

Communications

Marketing leaders have been key to understanding shifting customer and community needs, and protecting the business for the longer term. Teams dramatically increased the frequency of communication, standing up content in a shorter timeframe than they had ever thought possible. Existing content was reviewed and a lot of it was paused or pulled. Channel strategies were revised, moving from event and out-of-home to digital.

Seamless collaboration across functions was required, especially with product, operations and marketing teams. CMOs have been continually balancing the need to creating inspirational campaigns with useful or informational content. The Guinness ad “We’ll march again" (pictured, top) is noteworthy for its inspirational quality.

“We just thought 'How do we get this inspiring message out?’, where essentially our biggest day of the year (St Patrick's Day) was lost. And the biggest day for all our pub partners. One is resilience and positivity. This is the hand we've been dealt – make the most of it for ourselves, our partners and for everyone.”
—Ed Pilkington, Diageo

Teamwork 

The ability to handle the crisis has led to greater pride and stronger engagement across marketing organisations. Despite the distancing, all have developed closer relationships with colleagues. Decisions needed to be made faster and integrated across functions, with less tolerance for office politics.

"You really are testing people's resilience and human characteristics."
—Alicia Tillman, SAP

Experience

Consumers seeking comfort in an uncertain situation were seen gravitating to brands they knew and trusted rather than newer entrants. Brands that had weathered previous crises had the benefit of knowledge, processes and systems to make the communication transitions more seamless. Global brands observed how the situation unfolded across geographies, which enabled them to be more prepared.

“You've constantly got to balance your existing customer needs, what new customers might want, [and] also looking after your people.”
Mick Doran, Sainsbury's Bank

Reset

CMOs have begun to transition from focusing on responding to the crisis to resetting to propel business continuity and, in many cases, transformation. While uncertainty still reigns, all are scenario-planning for the “next normal”.

A troubling question, especially for business-to-business marketers, is in-person events, with many struggling to replace the quality of leads generated by live events. There is a recognition among all CMOs that the crisis is not inducing a temporary interruption that must be survived to return to life pre-pandemic. Instead, it is viewed as opening the door to a new future. 

“We're also looking at what our customers are going to need when we come out of this and how we can be best-positioned to support them.”
Jennifer Temple, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

While the pandemic has ushered in immense uncertainty, it’s clear to CMOs that this is a time when brands can build great amounts of brand equity and employee loyalty when they are attuned to how people are thinking and feeling.

Margaret Molloy is global chief marketing officer at Siegel+Gale

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Watch: India's lockdown revelations - househelp
Analysis
1 day ago
Kawal Shoor

Watch: India's lockdown revelations - househelp

Watch: How India's white collar professionals deal with lockdown
Analysis
2 days ago
Kawal Shoor

Watch: How India's white collar professionals deal ...

As it pivots from fashion to essentials, Zalora's CMO leans on personalised marketing amidst a pandemic
Marketing
May 13, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

As it pivots from fashion to essentials, Zalora's ...

Brand marketers face unique challenges in Myanmar with COVID-19
News
Apr 8, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Brand marketers face unique challenges in Myanmar ...

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
26 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
4 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.