the womb

Watch: How India's white collar professionals deal with lockdown
2 days ago
Kawal Shoor

Watch: How India's white collar professionals deal with lockdown

Mumbai-based independent agency The Womb explores how different segments of Indian society are faring under lockdown with research visualised through video.

Cannes cancelled: Reactions from adland
Apr 5, 2020
Raahil Chopra

Cannes cancelled: Reactions from adland

India's top agency leaders and marketers believe learnings will be missed, while some call for work to be celebrated with an online event

WATCH: Highlights from Campaign South Asia AOY 2019
Dec 8, 2019
Campaign India Team

WATCH: Highlights from Campaign South Asia AOY 2019

The event was held on 3 December in Mumbai

Lessons from the world’s most effective creative campaign…that never came close to a Lion
Jun 21, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

Lessons from the world’s most effective creative campaign…that never came close to a Lion

India’s Kawal Shoor and Navin Talreja are back at Cannes, with reason to feel vindicated.

Warc announces 2018 strategy-prize winners
Nov 2, 2018
Staff Reporters

Warc announces 2018 strategy-prize winners

Digital 'radio' preloaded with classic songs wins grand prix for Mumbai's The Womb.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia