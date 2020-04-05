Search
the womb
2 days ago
Watch: How India's white collar professionals deal with lockdown
Mumbai-based independent agency The Womb explores how different segments of Indian society are faring under lockdown with research visualised through video.
Apr 5, 2020
Cannes cancelled: Reactions from adland
India's top agency leaders and marketers believe learnings will be missed, while some call for work to be celebrated with an online event
Dec 8, 2019
WATCH: Highlights from Campaign South Asia AOY 2019
The event was held on 3 December in Mumbai
Jun 21, 2019
Lessons from the world’s most effective creative campaign…that never came close to a Lion
India’s Kawal Shoor and Navin Talreja are back at Cannes, with reason to feel vindicated.
Nov 2, 2018
Warc announces 2018 strategy-prize winners
Digital 'radio' preloaded with classic songs wins grand prix for Mumbai's The Womb.
