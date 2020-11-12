'The High School' teaches an air-quality lesson in Vietnam

GreenID, a Vietnam NGO, and FCB-affiliated Happiness Saigon have launched 'The High School', an effort to raise awareness about the detrimental impact air pollution can have on children's cognitive development. The effort also aims to distribute air-quality meters for use in schools at ground level.

The hook for the campaign is the above film about 'The High School'—a classroom in clear air 461 meters above the ground, in the Landmark 81 building in Ho Chi Minh City. Although the partners have not actually established a school at the location, they assert that the effort is more than a one-off for the cameras. Only one group of students received a lesson about air pollution at the location so far. But Alan Cerutti, co-founder, CEO and strategy director at Happiness, said GreenID intends to host further classes as it works to spread knowledge about the issue.

The partners admit that 'The High School' is an "extreme solution to get across that if nothing is done, the only place where children will safely be able to learn is hundreds of meters above the ground".

The campaign invites parents to 'enroll' their children at The High School, an action which signs their school up to have an air quality meter installed. The hope is that by spreading the use of these meters, the campaign can encourage schools to keep kids inside on days when the level of PM2.5 pollution (particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter) is high.

Recent studies have shown that this form of pollution destroys brain cells and directly impacts the learning capacity of children, according to GreenID, citing Harvard, the World Health Organisation and Unicef as sources. The campaign also discusses six steps that people can collectively take to lower the PM2.5 levels.

