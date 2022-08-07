Spotify tunes its listener’s mood
A new campaign from Leo Burnett aims to highlight how songs can reset human emotions in a jiffy.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins
Most Read
Just Published
Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Manuel Arroyo, Coca-Cola
Following a US$4 billion partnership with WPP, The Coca-Cola Company is streamlining and simplifying its marketing capabilities under the leadership of global CMO Arroyo.
Can Hong Kong regain its lustre as 'Asia's World City'?
SOUNDING BOARD: Loosening Covid restrictions, the return of Rugby Sevens, and an international banker's conference—are these the watershed moments for the revival of #BrandHongKong?
Roger Federer keeps to his pinky promise in Barilla ad
The tennis legend surprises a young fan five years after a viral press conference moment at the US Open.
Back to take-off: Harnessing digital-first ...
After staying grounded indoors, people are ready and raring to take off to their next travel destination. Here’s how brands can tap into consumers’ renewed wanderlust with digital-first solutions.