Spotify tunes its listener’s mood

Spotify has rolled out a campaign titled ‘Mood toh tabhi banega, jab Spotify chalega’ (your mood will only change, once you use Spotify), to highlight how songs can reset human emotions in a jiffy. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the films aim to highlight the power that Spotify has, in customing songs as per one's mood.

Each of the films features Gen Z situations, including a break up, a house party, and a romantic drive, to show how a song can immediately change the listener’s mood.

In the break up film, a grieving boy tells his guy friends that he’s had a breakup. One of his friends then starts to play a catchy song, and the boy starts to groove to the music, thinking about the things he can do, now that he’s single.

Another film features two girls who enter a house party disappointed, since nobody there knows them. After a while, when songs not of their choice play, they realise that since nobody knows them, they can dance like hooligans.

The romantic drive film sees a man waiting for his partner in the rain. When she arrives late, he is frustrated and tells her that she’s driving him crazy. She then connects her phone to Spotify and plays a romantic track. Soon, the man tells her that she’s driving him crazy in a loving way.

Neha Ahuja, head of marketing - India, Spotify, said, “Music has the power to calm our chaos, no matter what the circumstance may be. It accentuates the way we feel in a certain moment, but it also changes our mood for the better if we aren’t in the best headspace. The core idea behind our new campaign is simple - music changes the way we feel, in a good way. It helps you release emotions, break the ice, or simply look at the positive side of life. The situations we’ve chosen are also relatable for Gen Z, so we hope they feel connected to these new ads.”

The campaign will be rolled out across TV and on relevant online media, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Spotify is also working with Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Hotstar, Sharechat and YouTube to take the campaign deeper into India.