1 day ago

Son Heung-Min carries Tumi to the top in new global campaign

The Tottenham Hotspur forward and pride of Korea runs to a rooftop in a global campaign for the luxury luggage brand.

Tumi has debuted a global campaign dubbed 'Life in forward motion', starring Tottenham Hotspur and South Korean national football team forward Son Heung-Min.

'Forward motion'. And he's a forward. Yep, we see what you did there Tumi. The campaign touts the brand's new Alpha Bravo collection, and shows Son toting a dandy-looking backpack as he rushes up a staircase while talking about what it takes to end up on top and to be someone others can look up to. His cliimb is a metaphor, see?

The campaign comes from agency Spring Studios, and its various spots are directed by London-based directing duo Pedro and James, with production by Autobahn London.


What do you think Son has in his backpack? Ad Nut has a guess: Surely it's a sixer of Tiger Beer (see "Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign"). Be careful opening those, Heung-Min, they're going to a bit shaken up. 

Ad Nut has amply proportioned cheeks for carrying around everything Ad Nut needs, but agrees Son's Tumi bag looks pretty cool. Sadly, it doesn't look like it comes in squirrel sizes.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

