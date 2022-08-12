Son Heung-Min chooses ‘boldness’ in Tiger Beer campaign

Football season is back. And Tottenham Hotspur player Son Heong-Min is entering it with his head held high. In a new campaign called ‘The Golden Son’ for Tiger Beer, brand ambassador Son is celebrated for being the first Asian player to win the Premier League’s Golden Boot after scoring 23 goals in a single season.

But his journey there wasn’t easy, according to Tiger’s second brand film following Son’s announcement as brand ambassador. Starting as an unknown Asian player, he was largely overlooked in European football. But after years of hard work, fans “cannot stop watching” Son’s moves. Not only is he the Golden Boot recipient, he is also the highest-scoring Asian player in the Champions League and captain of the South Korean football team.

Sean O’Donnell, global brand director at Tiger Beer, said: “Son started out as an unknown Asian player who is now celebrated around the world. He encapsulates our belief that everyone has an inner Tiger that’s ready to be uncaged, and that ‘boldness finds a way’.”

‘The Golden Son’ will run globally, starting in Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Korea, Malaysia, and Myanmar.

