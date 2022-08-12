Son Heung-Min chooses ‘boldness’ in Tiger Beer campaign

Football season is back. And Tottenham Hotspur player Son Heong-Min is entering it with his head held high. In a new campaign called ‘The Golden Son’ for Tiger Beer, brand ambassador Son is celebrated for being the first Asian player to win the Premier League’s Golden Boot after scoring 23 goals in a single season.
But his journey there wasn’t easy, according to Tiger’s second brand film following Son’s announcement as brand ambassador. Starting as an unknown Asian player, he was largely overlooked in European football. But after years of hard work, fans “cannot stop watching” Son’s moves. Not only is he the Golden Boot recipient, he is also the highest-scoring Asian player in the Champions League and captain of the South Korean football team.
Sean O’Donnell, global brand director at Tiger Beer, said: “Son started out as an unknown Asian player who is now celebrated around the world. He encapsulates our belief that everyone has an inner Tiger that’s ready to be uncaged, and that ‘boldness finds a way’.”
‘The Golden Son’ will run globally, starting in Vietnam, Cambodia, Singapore, Korea, Malaysia, and Myanmar.
CREDITS
CLIENT
Sean O’Donnell, Global Brand Director, Tiger
Melissa Teoh, Global Marketing Manager, Communications & Digital
Willem van den Wijngaart, Global Marketing Manager, Market & Channel
LEAD CREATIVE AGENCY: PUBLICIS COMMUNICATIONS
Bruno Bertelli, CEO Le Pub Amsterdam, Global CCO Publicis Worldwide & Global CCO Publicis Groupe Italy
Bela Ziemann, Global Chief Strategy Officer Publicis Italy & Le Pub Amsterdam
Ajay Vikram, Chief Creative Officer, Southeast Asia
Cyril Louis, Executive Creative Director
Joaquim Laurel, Executive Creative Director
Henrique Zirpoli, Creative Director
Ivan Loos, Creative Director
Diego Barboza, Associate Creative Director
Henrique Lamenha, Associate Creative Director
Shalom Wong, Senior Project Manager
Daniel Ho, Executive Producer
Ed Booty, Chief Strategy Officer, Asia Pacific
Prema Alexander, Planning Director
Donatien Souriau, Executive Vice President, Global Clients
Ross Henderson, Vice President, Global Clients
Angelina Tan, Business Director
Lins Khoo, Account Director
Vanessa Liu, Senior Account Manager
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Alice Filmes
Director, Felipe Mansur
Producer, Wal Tamagno
DOP, Diego Rosenblatt
Production Designer, Andres Zarza
First AD, Michelle Lutfy
Executives Producers, Wal Tamagno /Fernando Bonfil / Montse Cañellas / Pablo Bonfil
Off-line Editor, Dan Abraham
AUDIO POST: Antfood
Executive Producer, Christiane Rachel, Renato Castro, Monique Munhoz
Original Composition Composer, Lou Schmidt, Fernando Rojo, Luis Bergmann and Vinicius Nunes
Sound Designer Engineer, Bruno Broaska, Fabian Jorge, Pablo Homem de Mello and Tiago Lins
DIGITAL AUDIO
Junior Producer, Sheryl Lim
Sound Designer, Dione Tan
POST PRODUCTION
VFX Supervisor/On line Designer, Voodoo.house, JR Catão
COLOR GRADING, Spalva, Osmar JR
POST PRODUCTION: KRAFTW5RKZ
Executive Producer, Bernard Tay
VFX Supervisor, Khor Swee Aik
Editorials, Yong & Timothy Tan
Online Flame Designer, Leong Beng Wee
Online Support, Team @ KRAFTW5RKZ
Colorist, Ben Conkey