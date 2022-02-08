Singapore scam-awareness TVC ends in tears

The National Crime Prevention Council of Singapore (NCPC), with Ogilvy Singapore, has launched a scam-awareness spot falling under its 'Spot the Signs' campaign.

Far less elaborate than a previous effort (see "Can you predict how this love story will end?"), the simple spot focuses on a young man as he realises that what sounded like an easy online job was in fact a scam that has somehow cost him a lot of money.

The team behind the spot purposely chose not to explain the ins and outs of the scam the fellow has fallen victim to. They argue that a logical approach, although common in anti-scam campaigns, fails to communicate the damage scams cause. So they've opted for communicating a simple message—if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is—and using an emotional punch to drive the message into your brain.

Ad Nut is all for using a behavioural-science approach to try to compel smart decisions. And Ad Nut likes how the spot juxtaposes the thoughts the guy had while falling for the trick against his evident distress now that he's realised he got duped.

In the end, whether this particular spot works hinges on whether you feel the young man's pain.

And sorry to say, Ad Nut simply didn't. Can't really say why. Maybe Ad Nut is not feeling empathetic today. Maybe Ad Nut was distracted by trying to figure out exactly how the guy lost that much money.

Did it work for you? Hit the feedback button below to let Ad Nut know.

