Samsung’s new fridge ad is one for the obsessionists

To promote Bespoke fridge lineup, Samsung comes up with a spot that echoes the needs of millennials and Gen Zs working from home.

In what must be one of the richest and most ambitious campaigns Ad Nut has seen for a fridge, the film follows five characters who have distinct obsessions such as a woman who will go to all extent to preserve the juices in her piece of uncooked steak sitting in the fridge. There’s another compelling character who hides his wine stash in a cupboard disguised as a filing cabinet. It’s all very well-produced and deeply entertaining.

The campaign includes the official two-minute film with 30-second edits that focus on one character each. The work is rolling out in South Korea across broadcast media, digital, and out-of-home.

