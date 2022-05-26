Advertising Marketing The Work
Samsung’s new fridge ad is one for the obsessionists

In an ambitious South Korean campaign by Cheil, Samsung takes it up a notch from the standard template for a fridge ad.

To promote Bespoke fridge lineup, Samsung comes up with a spot that echoes the needs of millennials and Gen Zs working from home.

In what must be one of the richest and most ambitious campaigns Ad Nut has seen for a fridge, the film follows five characters who have distinct obsessions such as a woman who will go to all extent to preserve the juices in her piece of uncooked steak sitting in the fridge. There’s another compelling character who hides his wine stash in a cupboard disguised as a filing cabinet. It’s all very well-produced and deeply entertaining.

The campaign includes the official two-minute film with 30-second edits that focus on one character each. The work is rolling out in South Korea across broadcast media, digital, and out-of-home.

CREDITS

Client: Samsung Electronics
Campaign Title: A BESPOKE Original Series
Creative Agency: Cheil Worldwide
Creative Director: Seulki Lee
Art Directors: Seokyun Jo, Jaeyun Jung
Copywriters: Kayoung Seo, Habin Park
Account Director: Jihae Kim
Account Executives: Arang Baik, Sowun Wee, Sooyeun Kim
Agency Producer: Jiseong Jeon
Director: Hyounhaing Lee / GUT
Executive Producer: Eunjin Park / GUT
Producer: Youngjun An / GUT
Assistant Directors: Daehee Choi, Minyoung Choi, Sookyung Lee / GUT

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

