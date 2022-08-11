Advertising Analysis
Staff Reporters
3 days ago

Creative Minds: Cheil’s Jaeyun Jung on her favourite Samsung campaign

The art director at Cheil Worldwide waxes lyrical about a 2021 Samsung campaign, the importance of exercise, and Bojack Horseman.

Jaeyun Jung
Jaeyun Jung
In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Jaeyun Jung

Origin: Busan, Korea

Places worked/lived: Seoul, Korea

Pronouns: She/her

CV:

Art director, Cheil Worldwide, 2007-present

1. How did you end up being a creative?

Although I majored in visual communication design at art school, I find graphic design still difficult to master. What interested me was working with visual materials as an instrument to refine the message and to express myself. I’ve worked on comics and graphic novels in the beginning. However, I wanted to work in a bigger environment (and with a steady income, of course), and that is how I chose to work in an agency where I can do a similar work but with a different media.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

‘Come Bespoke Home’ is Samsung’s 2021 campaign that promoted all of their home appliances line-up. With the song ‘Come Back Home’ written by Seo Taiji, a historical figure in Korean pop music scene, we wanted to create a music video using the song’s lyrics as a copy with various home appliances making an appearance. I don’t know much about 1995, the year when this song became a big hit, since I was only four years old then.

However, it was natural to understand the song’s magnetism, its influence, and the youth in that era who loved it. If the song’s message, originally meant to tell runaway teenagers to head back home, is put together with the visual of new home appliances finding their way home, wouldn’t it be witty and lovely? How the work turned out was satisfying, and what’s more, it got everyone talking as it recorded the highest number of views and comments on Samsung Korea’s YouTube channel, so I’m pretty proud of it.

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

Nike Korea’s 2014 campaign ‘Fun Wins’ and 2021 campaign ‘Play New’ are my favourites. Ad campaigns interest me, but usually I get inspirations from things that are not advertisements. ‘Pachinko’ on Apple TV+ and Michelle Zauner’s book ‘Crying in H Mart’ have both left a deep impression on me recently. Both works are stories about looking at Korea from the outside, and it is interesting to see in other perspective that is subtly different from how I feel about my identity as a person born and raised as Korean.


Connecting my recent interests with ad campaigns, these two works of Nike Korea come to mind. ‘Fun Wins’ created the coolest stuff with a not-so-cool model and location in Korea back then. ‘Play New’ pointed out bad customs in Korea’s sporting world in a sophisticated Nike way. Both campaigns had an amazing message and visuals that I was electrified when I first saw it.

4. What/who are your key creative influences?

My teammates. Through all the work process, I am motivated and taught by them. They are the people who make me appreciate working as a team and the team chemistry. I think of them as a family in the workplace and who made me an art director as I am.

5. Do you work best under pressure, or when things are calm?

Wish I could do it well under calm and relaxed state, but pressure and tension always makes better results. Feels like adapting to this environment is K-culture.

6. What advice would you give to 10-year-old you, if you could?

Exercising and sweating it out is not uncool. It’s fun and rewarding. It’s important to become stronger and healthier. As an adult, I am now spending money and time on working out.

7. What really motivates you?

A good conversation.

8. What’s your favourite music / film / TV show / book / other of the past year, and why?

BoJack Horseman on Netflix. I love the show’s odd imagination, unpredictable direction, and its lively characters.

9. Tell us about an artist (any medium) that we've never probably heard of.

@jyjy9 on Instagram. It’s my personal portfolio account before working as an art director. It’s a shame the artist is not as active as she used to be, but she is the one artist that I wish continues her work than anyone else.

10. Analog or digital?

Definitely digital. I became a person who cannot create anything in the world without Command + Z.

11. Any regrets?

That I did not know the advice that I would give to 10-year-old me when I was 10. Else, I am pretty satisfied and have no regrets.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

2 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

4 Move and win roundup: Week of August 1, 2022

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

5 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

6 DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan land global marketing roles at Standard Chartered

7 Suresh Balaji, Sunshine Farzan move to StanChart

Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital

8 Hakuhodo takes majority stake in Malaysia's Kingdom Digital

Sir Martin Sorrell recruits ex-WPP colleague to tackle S4 Capital tangle

9 Sir Martin Sorrell recruits ex-WPP colleague to tackle S4 Capital tangle

Accenture to acquire Indonesian creative agency Romp

10 Accenture to acquire Indonesian creative agency Romp

Related Articles

South Korea ad market to hit US$10.6 billion this year: Cheil
Advertising
Feb 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

South Korea ad market to hit US$10.6 billion this ...

Samsung’s new fridge ad is one for the obsessionists
Advertising
May 26, 2022
Ad Nut

Samsung’s new fridge ad is one for the obsessionists

Creative Minds: Ng Tian It really loves cop shows
Advertising
Aug 4, 2022
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Ng Tian It really loves cop shows

South Korea wants brands that make life better—on all levels
Marketing
Jul 20, 2020
Matthew Miller

South Korea wants brands that make life better—on ...

Just Published

Adidas displays Rick-and-Morty-style inflatable heads in London
Marketing
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Adidas displays Rick-and-Morty-style inflatable ...

To mark the release of the Adidas X Speedportal boots, giant inflatable heads of Mo Salah and Vivianne Miedema can be seen floating across London.

Will brands ‘trade down’, financially, to PR as recession bites?
Marketing
9 hours ago
Evie Barrett

Will brands ‘trade down’, financially, to PR as ...

With the Bank of England predicting that we will soon enter a recession, the UK waits nervously, but there is hope that, among the chaos, the consumer PR industry will be afforded a new opportunity to shine.

Do brands have a place on a social platform that tries to stay out of your life?
Marketing
9 hours ago
Brandon Doerrer

Do brands have a place on a social platform that ...

Social network Hey You reminds you to call your loved ones once a week, then fades into the background, leaning into a trend of desire for more authenticity on social media.

Dentsu continues strong growth trajectory in Q2
Advertising
2 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Dentsu continues strong growth trajectory in Q2

The network's Customer Transformation & Technology division grew 22.25%, powering overall gains for a second straight quarter. Protracted sale of the Russian business dilutes net gains.