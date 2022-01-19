Samsung shows where to look for a real gaming hardware upgrade

Samsung is promoting its 'next-generation' mobile processor with an online campaign created by BBH.
A 60-second film showcases the performance of the Exynos 2200 processor and its impact on the playability of mobile games.
It will run across YouTube, Instagram, Twitch, Reddit and TikTok. It was directed by Matthijs Van Heijningen and produced by Donald Taylor through MJZ. The copywriter at the agency was Elliott White, and the work was art directed by Wil Maxey.
Credits
Creative agency: BBH
Global chief marketing officer: Adam Arnold
Executive creative director: Helen Rhodes
Creative directors: Philip HolbrookStuart Royall
Art director: Wil Maxey
Copywriter: Elliott White
Producer: Joe Pawsey
Senior account director: Sam Hardy
Account director: Agata Krupa
Account manager: Alexander Boden
Strategy director: Aparna Bangur
Chief strategy officer: Will Lion
Production company: MJZ
Director: Matthijs Van Heijningen
Producer: Donald Taylor
Editor: Rich Orrick @ Work Editorial
Post-production house: Mikros, Paris