Samsung shows where to look for a real gaming hardware upgrade

Samsung is promoting its 'next-generation' mobile processor with an online campaign created by BBH.

A 60-second film showcases the performance of the Exynos 2200 processor and its impact on the playability of mobile games.

It will run across YouTube, Instagram, Twitch, Reddit and TikTok. It was directed by Matthijs Van Heijningen and produced by Donald Taylor through MJZ. The copywriter at the agency was Elliott White, and the work was art directed by Wil Maxey.

Credits

Creative agency: BBH

Global chief marketing officer: Adam Arnold

Executive creative director: Helen Rhodes

Creative directors: Philip HolbrookStuart Royall

Art director: Wil Maxey

Copywriter: Elliott White

Producer: Joe Pawsey

Senior account director: Sam Hardy

Account director: Agata Krupa

Account manager: Alexander Boden

Strategy director: Aparna Bangur

Chief strategy officer: Will Lion

Production company: MJZ

Director: Matthijs Van Heijningen

Producer: Donald Taylor

Editor: Rich Orrick @ Work Editorial

Post-production house: Mikros, Paris