Publicis Groupe uses ‘Wishes for 2023’ film to highlight HPV-related cancer

Publicis Groupe has used its annual Wishes film to raise awareness around the human papillomavirus (HPV).



The two-and-a-half minute film is fronted by Arthur Sadoun, Publicis Groupe chief executive, and Maurice Lévy, chairman of the supervisory board of Publicis Groupe.



It opens with Lévy talking to Sadoun about the Groupe’s achievements over the past year but Sadoun interrupts him with a seemingly irrelevant fact: “Did you know that 80% of adults have the HPV virus?”



Lévy appears confused and reminds Sadoun that they’re supposed to be rehearsing the annual Wishes video, which is typically a humorous take on the year.



It cuts to the original plans for the video, which reimagines the duo as minions from the Despicable Me franchise partying in a beach hut.



However, Sadoun has bigger things on his mind for this year’s film.



HPV is linked to a significant rise in cancers in both men and women, with Sadoun diagnosed and treated for HPV-related cancer earlier this year.



Lévy is shocked by the statistic that 80% of all adults will contract HPV at some point in their lives and throws in some, probably less important, statistics of his own, such as 80% of non-working phones have fallen down the toilet and 43% of pilots have fallen asleep while flying.



The pair are soon joined by an unexpected Hollywood A-lister, as actor and film producer Michael Douglas struts into their office.



“You have always been so transparent about your cancer,” Sadoun says, shaking Douglas’ hand.



Douglas then goes on to stress the importance of the vaccine and encourages people who haven’t already been vaccinated to protect themselves from HPV, as it has the potential to “save so many lives”.



Meanwhile Lévy is simply left starstruck by Douglas’ presence.



It ends with the line: “Let’s get protected against HPV… in 2023!”



"Useful wishes" was created by Le Truc, in partnership with Prodigious.



This isn’t the first time Publicis Groupe has used a bit of Hollywood magic in its annual Wishes film, as last year’s video celebrated the company’s work-from-anywhere policy by transporting Sadoun and Lévy to famous movie scenes, from Titanic to The Shining.

Publicis Groupe has also explored themes of lockdown in its Wishes for 2021 film and had a more stripped back approach in its Wishes for 2020 film, where Lévy played the part of a questionable camera operator.



