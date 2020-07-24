arthur sadoun

Publicis Groupe's Sadoun: Nothing would make me happier than to prove agency doom-mongers 'wrong'
Jul 24, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Publicis Groupe's Sadoun: Nothing would make me happier than to prove agency doom-mongers 'wrong'

Arthur Sadoun on resilience during Covid-19, pay cuts and Maurice Levy's advice.

Publicis Groupe shares jump as Q2 results better than feared
Jul 23, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Publicis Groupe shares jump as Q2 results better than feared

Arthur Sadoun, chairman and chief executive, said that the business has 'strong fundamentals to weather the crisis'.

Publicis chiefs insist on celebrating awards in Cannes
Jun 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

Publicis chiefs insist on celebrating awards in Cannes

The journey of Publicis chairman & CEO Arthur Sadoun and his predecessor Maurice Lévy to an empty Cannes features in a short mock film to promote the Groupe's Cannes-Do awards.

Arthur Sadoun 'extremely worried for the world' as civil unrest continues in US
Jun 2, 2020
Emmet McGonagle

Arthur Sadoun 'extremely worried for the world' as civil unrest continues in US

Publicis CEO also called for industry-wide solidarity in light of Covid-19.

Arthur Sadoun: Marcel has saved Publicis Groupe 2,000 jobs
Jun 2, 2020
Lindsay Stein

Arthur Sadoun: Marcel has saved Publicis Groupe 2,000 jobs

The holding company leader addressed current events in America and internal news related to COVID in a video for staff.

Publicis Groupe promotes Justin Billingsley to global chief marketing officer
Apr 24, 2020
Claire Beale

Publicis Groupe promotes Justin Billingsley to global chief marketing officer

He takes on newly created post in addition to his responsibilities as chairman of Publicis Emil and Publicis One Touch.

