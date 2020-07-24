arthur sadoun
Publicis Groupe's Sadoun: Nothing would make me happier than to prove agency doom-mongers 'wrong'
Arthur Sadoun on resilience during Covid-19, pay cuts and Maurice Levy's advice.
Publicis Groupe shares jump as Q2 results better than feared
Arthur Sadoun, chairman and chief executive, said that the business has 'strong fundamentals to weather the crisis'.
Publicis chiefs insist on celebrating awards in Cannes
The journey of Publicis chairman & CEO Arthur Sadoun and his predecessor Maurice Lévy to an empty Cannes features in a short mock film to promote the Groupe's Cannes-Do awards.
Arthur Sadoun 'extremely worried for the world' as civil unrest continues in US
Publicis CEO also called for industry-wide solidarity in light of Covid-19.
Arthur Sadoun: Marcel has saved Publicis Groupe 2,000 jobs
The holding company leader addressed current events in America and internal news related to COVID in a video for staff.
Publicis Groupe promotes Justin Billingsley to global chief marketing officer
He takes on newly created post in addition to his responsibilities as chairman of Publicis Emil and Publicis One Touch.
