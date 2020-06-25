maurice levy

Publicis chiefs insist on celebrating awards in Cannes
Jun 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

Publicis chiefs insist on celebrating awards in Cannes

The journey of Publicis chairman & CEO Arthur Sadoun and his predecessor Maurice Lévy to an empty Cannes features in a short mock film to promote the Groupe's Cannes-Do awards.

Maurice Levy and WeWork part ways after three months
Apr 15, 2020
Omar Oakes

Maurice Levy and WeWork part ways after three months

Lévy was announced in November 2019 as interim chief marketing officer.

The first 100 days: what the new CMO of WeWork needs to do
Dec 6, 2019
Marc Brown

The first 100 days: what the new CMO of WeWork needs to do

Maurice Lévy has a task on his hands to help turn around the shared workspace company. Here's the approach he should take.

Former Publicis CEO Maurice Levy is WeWork's new CMO
Nov 24, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Former Publicis CEO Maurice Levy is WeWork's new CMO

Leadership unveiled a turnaround plan on Friday.

'Tech companies are taking over Cannes': Maurice Lévy
Jun 28, 2017
Atifa Silk

'Tech companies are taking over Cannes': Maurice Lévy

The festival shouldn't lose sight of celebrating creativity and creative people, the former Publicis Groupe CEO tells Campaign Asia-Pacific.

Lévy on 2017, Razorfish, succession and his last call
Feb 10, 2017
Emily Tan

Lévy on 2017, Razorfish, succession and his last call

During a full-year 2016 earnings call dripping with nostalgia, outgoing Publicis Groupe chairman and chief executive Maurice Lévy predicted a slow first half, followed by a strong second half of 2017.

