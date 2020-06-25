maurice levy
Publicis chiefs insist on celebrating awards in Cannes
The journey of Publicis chairman & CEO Arthur Sadoun and his predecessor Maurice Lévy to an empty Cannes features in a short mock film to promote the Groupe's Cannes-Do awards.
Maurice Levy and WeWork part ways after three months
Lévy was announced in November 2019 as interim chief marketing officer.
The first 100 days: what the new CMO of WeWork needs to do
Maurice Lévy has a task on his hands to help turn around the shared workspace company. Here's the approach he should take.
Former Publicis CEO Maurice Levy is WeWork's new CMO
Leadership unveiled a turnaround plan on Friday.
'Tech companies are taking over Cannes': Maurice Lévy
The festival shouldn't lose sight of celebrating creativity and creative people, the former Publicis Groupe CEO tells Campaign Asia-Pacific.
Lévy on 2017, Razorfish, succession and his last call
During a full-year 2016 earnings call dripping with nostalgia, outgoing Publicis Groupe chairman and chief executive Maurice Lévy predicted a slow first half, followed by a strong second half of 2017.
