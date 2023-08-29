The Work Advertising
Prism+ TV ads bring viewers too close for comfort

The Singaporean consumer electronics brand pushes boundaries in its latest campaign by MullenLowe, to show how closely its television screens bring viewers to the action.

Singapore has a well-known reputation for being safe—in more ways than one. Ad Nut's distant cousin, Scaredy Squirrel loves to visit because dogs are leashed, crime is low and signage is clear. 

When it comes to advertising, Singapore also has a reputation of being safe, evident in the plethora of brand ads that celebrate universal values of family, hard work and acceptance. Many of these are moving and powerful ads, but rarely do they 'rock the boat'.

So, imagine Ad Nut's surprise to see Prism+, a growing Singaporean consumer electronics brand, pull the trigger on a new campaign with MullenLowe Singapore that pushes the boundaries of humour in good taste to its limit. Not only has the campaign shocked Ad Nut's fur into standing on end, but every human Ad Nut has shared the film with has raised at least one eyebrow, if not two.

The concept of the campaign is simple. The viewing experience of the Prism+ Q series of televisions is so intense that TV watchers are brought closer to the content than they ever have before. In fact, their immersion takes them a little too close for comfort, whether taking them into a crime show interrogation room, putting them in the hands of a rock star at a concert, or turning them into the main course of a cooking show. 

None of this seems outrageous were it not for the execution. The brand and agency opted to tap a little Thai surrealist comedy for inspiration, bringing in director Wuthisak "Un" Anarnkaporn from award-winning Thai production house Factory01, supported by post-production outfit The Quiet Lab in Singapore and Bangkok.

This Thai-Singaporean creative team opted to bring the message to life more dramatically in one particular version. In the cooking campaign (see above), the decision to put a naked male viewer in the place of a turkey about to get stuffed is a bold move indeed, one that is likely to raise some complaints along with those previously-referenced eyebrows.

Is it too much? If it were a one-off, Ad Nut would say 'yes', the creative team has gone a bit too far. But in the context of the entire series it actually fits their campaign message in the attention-getting vein they were seeking. 

One can tell, however, that it was not done without due consideration and bravery. As Daniel Kee, MullenLowe Singapore's executive creative director explains: "Humour is a delicate matter, and too often fumbled in the wrong hands. We are especially grateful to PRISM+ for taking a chance on expanding their marketing repertoire beyond its influencer-driven effortsit speaks of a boldly optimistic and growing brand."  

From the brand's point of view the campaign was a way to break through the ordinary to find connection and resonance. “As a fast-growing company, we are constantly seeking ways to connect with our audience," Jonathan Tan, managing director of PRISM+ explains. "The films represent our creative ambitions and are a significant milestone in our efforts to build a brand identity that resonates with our fans. We are excited to be able to present the brilliant work by MullenLowe and Director Khun ‘Un’, who brought to life our messaging in the impactful and light-hearted manner that we envisioned.” 

With its first brand campaign that will run in cinemas, on digital platforms and in-stores, Prism+ could have easily played it safe, showcasing smiling customers happy with their picture quality. By pushing boundaries and being a bit bolder, Ad Nut feels the brand has done a better job in making a name for itself. 

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

