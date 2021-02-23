Advertising Marketing Analysis
Staff
1 day ago

Predicting and delivering creative effectiveness

SPIKES ASIA X CAMPAIGN: Following the launch of Kantar's Creative Effectiveness Awards, Irene Joshy, the company's regional creative domain lead, share key insights based on human and machine learning that could inspire creative work in the coming years.

This session was broadcast during Spikes Asia X Campaign at 3:35 pm on February 23, 2021.

2020 saw brands pushing boundaries of creativity to connect with consumers in different ways. Recent studies at Kantar reveal that brands that ‘neglect’ advertising do not grow at all (versus investments in experience or activation) and 50% of the success of brand campaigns relies on creative quality.

Effectiveness trumps efficiency. Creating synergies across media channels with a clear and consistent campaign is key. Last year marked the launch of Kantar Creative Effectiveness Awards and Irene Joshy, the Regional Creative Domain Lead will share some of the key insights based on human and machine learning that could inspire creative work in the coming years.

  • What short-cuts can brands use to make their advertising more effective?
  • How do you create effective campaigns with synergies across different platforms?
  • How can you predict the effectiveness of an ad?

Speaker:

  • Irene Joshy, Regional Head, Kantar

See all our Spikes Asia X Campaign coverage:

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

