1 day ago

P&G makes a rousing superhero singalong for the Philippines

The FMCG maker combines a rockin' tune, a family of hygiene heroes and a series of unabashed brand plugs into a compelling music video for the Philippines Department of Health.

P&G Philippines, along with the Philippines' Department of Health (DOH), created the video above to promote hygiene and household sanitation practices.

That sounds dull, but Ad Nut urges you to watch it and dares you to resist its charms. 

For background, you need to know that DOH has since July been running a nationwide education campaign called “BIDA Solusyon sa COVID-19”. The letters in “BIDA” not only stand for a series of Tagalog phrases that describe healthy cleaning habits but also make for a good play on words and a poppy hook, as the song asks viewers to "BIDA solution" to the pandemic.

Is the product placement blatant? Yes. Is it a bit odd to have a government basically putting its stamp of approval on one company's products? You bet. But as you watch this, you probably won't mind—unless you work for one of P&G's competitors.

P&G is also producing a series of information videos that will air on TV, digital, and social media. And it has donated face masks and cleaning products to be part of 70,000 BIDA family home kits that will be distributed by DOH and USAID to vulnerable people.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

