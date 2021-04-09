Pay for your beer with the Australian sun

Victoria Bitter (VB) has joined forces with Clemenger BBDO Melbourne to launch the VB Solar Exchange, a programme that enables people to trade excess solar energy for slabs (24-bottle cartons) of VB.

The programme allows participants to exchange credit on their power bill—obtained from generating excess solar at home—for VB. Every AU$30 worth of credit can be exchanged for a slab, which is then delivered straight to their homes. The animation below explains in detail how the programme works.

The campaign has rolled out nationally with a TVC, social, digital, a national PR campaign, and dynamic OOH that displays how much beer Australians could be earning based on the weather in each state. Customers who sign-up to the programme can track how much beer they’ve earned based on how many solar energy credits they exchange with VB, with slabs being delivered each quarter.

Ad Nut patiently awaits the day nut manufacturers allow trades of a similiar sort.

CREDITS

Client: Carlton & United Breweries

General Manager, Marketing: Brian Phan

Head of Classic Brands - CUB: Hayden Turner

Marketing Manager - Victoria Bitter: Marc Lord

Graduate Management Trainee - Victoria Bitter: Elannah Young

Creative: Clemenger BBDO Melbourne

Media: PHD

Social: CUBHouse

PR: Clemenger PR & Multiplier Media