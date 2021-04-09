melbourne

Converse opens sustainability-minded retail space in Melbourne
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Converse opens sustainability-minded retail space in Melbourne

An experimental retail location, Renew Labs Fitzroy, showcases the footwear brand's creativity, co-creation, and "inclusive ideation towards a more sustainable future".

Pay for your beer with the Australian sun
Apr 9, 2021
Ad Nut

Pay for your beer with the Australian sun

New work by Clemenger BBDO Melbourne and Victoria Bitter will have people wishing for sunny days ahead.

Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne wins Visit Victoria business
Aug 14, 2019
Staff Reporters

Saatchi & Saatchi Melbourne wins Visit Victoria business

Destination marketer bids farewell to Clemenger BBDO.

Melbourne launches VR ‘journeys’ to upgrade site visits
May 21, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Melbourne launches VR 'journeys' to upgrade site visits

International associations and PCOs can plan their upcoming conferences using 360 videos.

Karen Bolinger departs Melbourne Convention Bureau
Apr 1, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Karen Bolinger departs Melbourne Convention Bureau

The bureau delivered its most successful years on record under Bolinger’s leadership.

Photos: Formula 1 launch event in Melbourne
Mar 21, 2019
Surekha Ragavan

Photos: Formula 1 launch event in Melbourne

Questions for the teams were crowd-sourced via fan channels, and the event culminated in an ‘ultimate selfie’.

