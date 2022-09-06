Clemenger BBDO unites Melbourne and Sydney agencies under new CEO Dani Bassil

Clemenger BBDO has united its Melbourne and Sydney agencies under a single leader, bringing home Dani Bassil to become the new CEO of Clemenger BBDO Australia.

Bassil has been working in the UK for the past 20 years, most recently as CEO of Digitas UK, but also had stints at J. Walter Thompson, Possible, Grey and Wieden and Kennedy.

“Dani is the perfect fit for this new role and her appointment is a coup for our Group," said Clemenger Group CEO Les Timar. "Her track record in seamlessly connecting data, media, creative and technology was exactly what we were seeking in the next leader of Clemenger BBDO.”

The appointment follows Jim Gall’s decision to step down as CEO of Clemenger BBDO Melbourne Group, after more than a decade with Clemenger Group across Australia and New Zealand. Gall had joined Clemenger Group in 2013 after the acquisition of Redhanded, a company he had founded. He has since served as CEO and held board positions within the Group and its operating companies.

“Jim has made an outstanding contribution in leading business and cultural transformation across several of our operating companies in Australia and across the Tasman, and we’re sad to see him leave," Timar added. "He’s maintained an open dialogue this year about his intentions to pursue his own business interests and helped us identify Dani Bassil as the right person to take Clemenger BBDO forward.”

The company says it is uniting the Sydney and Melbourne agencies with the aim of giving clients better capability and expertise across both locations.

“It is wonderful to be coming home to lead one of the world’s most respected agencies as it heads into a new era,” Bassil said. “My ambition is to always empower people to be themselves and do their best work, in an open and collaborative culture. I can’t wait to roll my sleeves up, help our teams take creativity to places it’s never been before and grow the businesses of our clients.”

As part of the announced changes, Clemenger BBDO Melbourne managing partner Julian Bell will now take on the role of managing director, Melbourne for Clemenger BBDO Australia, joining Clemenger BBDO Australia’s national board.