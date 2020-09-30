clemenger

Clemenger BBDO unites Melbourne and Sydney agencies under new CEO Dani Bassil
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

She was previously CEO of Digitas UK, but returns to lead a united Clemenger BBDO Australia as Melbourne CEO Jim Gall resigns.

Hopeless gamers get secret help from a pro, thanks to Maximus sportsdrink
Sep 30, 2020
Ad Nut

For the launch of a drink designed for gamers, Frucor Suntory and Clemenger BBDO Sydney helped perennial losers 'unsuck', thanks to a little surreptitious help from a pro.

Energy drink proposes an end to procrastination
Nov 14, 2019
Ad Nut

Work by Clemenger BBDO Sydney envisions a wandering mind lost in a world of distractions.

2019 Cannes contenders: 'Ducking autocorrect' by Clemenger BBDO Melbourne
Jun 6, 2019
Staff Reporters

Things go from bad to bratwurst in this campaign, which proves that autocorrect can be your worst enema if you have been drinking too much deer.

The Monkeys hold off Clemenger BBDO in Australia
Dec 14, 2017
Robert Sawatzky

UM Australia wins top media agency while in New Zealand Colenso BBDO and FCB Media take the creative and media golds, respectively.

Peter Randeria departs Clemenger BBDO for JWT Melbourne as its CSD
Oct 14, 2010
Staff Reporters

MELBOURNE - Former group communications director at BBDO Clemenger, Peter Randeria has joined JWT Melbourne as its client services director and group account director to oversee Kraft and government accounts.

