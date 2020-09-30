Hopeless gamers get secret help from a pro, thanks to Maximus sportsdrink

In a campaign that launched today, Clemenger BBDO Sydney helped a trio of unskilled gamers turn the tables on their more adept friends by secretly handing the controller to a pro gamer.

The stunt was in service of the launch of Maximus Game On, a Frucor Suntory sports drink for gamers.

The campaign launched on gaming site IGN, with amplification on social and targeted online media channels including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, LadBible, 9NOW and 7PLUS BVOD. Clemenger Group's Flare unit produced the work.

Other gamers who would like to have Maximus's ringer vanquish their smug mates can sign up for a contest. (Or Ad Nut, who also excels at FIFA 21, would be willing to do it in exchange for 20 pounds of cashews or bird seed.)

The Game On drinks come in lime and blackcurrant flavours and contain less sugar than typical sports drinks and help reduce fatigue, the company claims, thanks to additional magnesium and B vitamins.

CREDITS

Client: Maximus, Frucor Suntory

Head of Hydration: James Deysel

Senior Brand Manager: Kate Taylor

Brand Manager: Rebecca Hantzis

Agency: Clemenger BBDO Sydney

Executive Creative Directors: Brendan Willenberg & Darren Wright

Creatives: Josh Aitken, James Beswick

Head of Craft: Dan Mortensen

Producer: Jo Howlett

Client Service: Simon Starr, Sacha Zivanovic, Rachel Robinson, Carly Pelham

Planning Director: Clare La Palombara

Production Company: Flare

Director: Robin Sung (Flare) & Josh Aitken

Offline Editor: Emily Cornelius

Online Editor: Jess Morgan

Sound Engineer: Robbie Balatincz

Media: OMD