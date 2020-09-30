Hopeless gamers get secret help from a pro, thanks to Maximus sportsdrink

In a campaign that launched today, Clemenger BBDO Sydney helped a trio of unskilled gamers turn the tables on their more adept friends by secretly handing the controller to a pro gamer.
The stunt was in service of the launch of Maximus Game On, a Frucor Suntory sports drink for gamers.
The campaign launched on gaming site IGN, with amplification on social and targeted online media channels including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitch, LadBible, 9NOW and 7PLUS BVOD. Clemenger Group's Flare unit produced the work.
Other gamers who would like to have Maximus's ringer vanquish their smug mates can sign up for a contest. (Or Ad Nut, who also excels at FIFA 21, would be willing to do it in exchange for 20 pounds of cashews or bird seed.)
The Game On drinks come in lime and blackcurrant flavours and contain less sugar than typical sports drinks and help reduce fatigue, the company claims, thanks to additional magnesium and B vitamins.
CREDITS
Client: Maximus, Frucor Suntory
Head of Hydration: James Deysel
Senior Brand Manager: Kate Taylor
Brand Manager: Rebecca Hantzis
Agency: Clemenger BBDO Sydney
Executive Creative Directors: Brendan Willenberg & Darren Wright
Creatives: Josh Aitken, James Beswick
Head of Craft: Dan Mortensen
Producer: Jo Howlett
Client Service: Simon Starr, Sacha Zivanovic, Rachel Robinson, Carly Pelham
Planning Director: Clare La Palombara
Production Company: Flare
Director: Robin Sung (Flare) & Josh Aitken
Offline Editor: Emily Cornelius
Online Editor: Jess Morgan
Sound Engineer: Robbie Balatincz
Media: OMD
