Patience and collaboration are vital in the new world of performance marketing

The ways that brands, agencies and publishers can collect and process data to ensure campaigns deliver relevant adverts is changing. Regulators have set out new consumer laws around the globe to aid transparency, and platforms that rely on advertising are taking their own measures to improve privacy, such as retiring cookies over the next two years and allowing mobile users to disable ad tracking on their Android and iOS devices.

To discuss how these moves impact advertisers, Graham Mudd, VP of product marketing, ads at Meta, and Andrew Foxwell, co-founder of Foxwell Digital, recently took part in a fireside chat hosted by Campaign US editor Alison Weissbrot.

For Mudd, there is a clear message. “We know there is growing interest in – and sometimes concern about – how online advertising affects consumer privacy and Meta acknowledges that advertising must become less reliant on individual third party data. Our approach is to be clear about how our apps work and give consumers control over their experience, so we’ve worked with policymakers, regulators, academics, civil society, businesses and other stakeholders over the years to build tools that show people how their information is used and allow them to manage it.”

“It’s time to think about new approaches,” says Mudd. “I think the best way is through collaboration by companies coming together to figure out how we can evolve to become more privacy-sensitive. It’s something that is really important, and we need to do, to improve user trust.”

This move to embrace consumer choice on how their information is used means advertisers are relying on new tools to help them measure the success of campaigns and fill in the gaps where user data is not available. An example of one of these tools is Meta's Aggregated Event Measurement (AEM), which helps advertisers honor their customer’s privacy choices by aggregating, restricting, and delaying conversion data while also providing advertisers with the ability to measure valuable actions from those customers, such as a purchase on their website. Tools like AEM are helping to “fill in the gaps in underreporting,” Mudd reveals, and early indications from advertisers show they are working well.

Patience is a virtue