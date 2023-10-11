The Work Advertising Marketing DEI
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Olay seeks the help of AI to #STEMTheGap

Watch the film conceptualised by Publicis Groupe here.

Olay has unveiled a film in collaboration with filmmaker Anand Gandhi. The film delves into India's rich history of remarkable women in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) and pays homage to the enduring legacies of luminaries like Dr. Anandibai Joshi, Kamala Sohonie, Dr. Janaki Ammal, Kalpana Chawla, among others, showcasing their inspiring journeys.

Through the film, the brand aims to shed light on the urgent need for more female role models in STEM today. The film also reveals the societal biases that deter young girls from pursuing STEM careers, emphasising the crucial role of female mentors.

Priyali Kamath, senior vice president, skin and personal care – Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Procter & Gamble, said, “For decades, Procter & Gamble’s legacy skincare brand Olay has maintained a deep understanding of women's changing needs through science. At Olay, we understand the critical importance of female role models in the STEM field, and our commitment to bridging the gender gap is unparalleled. This year's theme, centred on the significance of role models and the introduction of the mentorship initiative, highlights our commitment to ensuring every young girl knows that she can be the next leader in her field. Through initiatives like #STEMTheGap and our commitment to gender equality, we are working hard to double the number of women in STEM by 2030 and create a more inclusive and equitable future. We're proud to recognize and support the next generation of women in STEM who will one day be making history in their respective fields, and become role models for young girls in the future.”

Ajay Vikram, chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe Southeast Asia, said, “There are many accomplished women leaders in STEM in India today. Yet, a ‘lack of mentors’ is often cited as a big reason why so few women make a career in STEM. This got us thinking. How do we not just celebrate the achievements of women in STEM, but actually be useful to be there at the very moment when needed, a friend and guide to any girl or woman looking for answers as they stand at the crossroads of choosing their path forward. Technology came in handy as a way to help, but we can’t wait to see how much more AI-SHU can do to help women find their way to a future of their choosing.”
Source:
Campaign India

