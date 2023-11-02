Ogilvy Shanghai bridges the digital gap for seniors

Whilst admiring this dashing squirrel, you may not know: Ad Nut isn't quita as young as Ad Nut used to be. Sure, Ad Nut is always up for hitting the woodland clubs till the wee hours of the forrest-y sunrise, but it's also nice to lean a little more into the slower life. A nice chewy cashew for breakfast, a long sip of maple leaf brew, and the quiet chirping of the birds are all things Ad Nut has come to appreciate with age.

Which is why Ad Nut is rather pleased to hear about Ogilvy Shanghai's latest endeavours.

Following on from the 2021 Care Codes initiative, the agency have opened up a new channel helping older people in Shanghai connect with the digital world once again. Partnering with the Shanghai Municipal Government and launching a new campaign called ‘Morning Shanghai’, their goal is to diversify older generations' social lifestyles and “inspire positive change in society."

Through a WeChat mini-program, The ‘Morning Shanghai’ campaign is targeting individuals aged 60 and above, facilitating venue booking and offering a range of F&B discounts, movie tickets, and cultural classes dedicated to seniors. The mini-program serves as an e-assistant to bridge the digital gaps between mobile apps and seniors by offering taxi services, online banking tutorials, gym bookings, and so on.

The WeChat mini-program is not the only channel for the campaign, as the new initiative is now integrated within the "Le Ling Shen Cheng Morning Shanghai (乐龄申城 早上海)" WeChat service account, which further extends into a comprehensive learning platform where seniors can acquire knowledge and digital skills through video tutorials and interactive games, based on the Care Codes campaign in 2021.

'Le Ling Shen Cheng Morning Shanghai' WeChat mini-program interface

The program will distribute over 100,000 coupons to seniors, allowing them to enjoy various offers, with support from retail partners. Meanwhile, seniors can also volunteer to support and interact with the campaign, accessing nearby service support centres within their neighbourhoods.

Sixty-seven retired senior editors have joined as volunteers under the support of Shanghai Morning Post, to become the first group of ambassadors and media contributors to share their ‘Morning Shanghai’ lifestyle, and encourage more volunteers to participate and expand the program's offerings to support the elderly community better.

"We believe in the power of creativity and innovation. This campaign enriches the leisure lifestyle of the elderly and introduces them to diverse social activities through tailored efforts and digital experiences. It reflects our long-term commitment to inspire positive change in society,” said Wei Fei, group executive creative director of Ogilvy Shanghai.

Chinese brands are said to have embraced a sliver economy several years ago, as older generations become active digital users, but there are still barriers and prejudice in between.

Ad Nut admires these efforts tremendously, as more and more seniors struggle to reach out for help. Ad nut would like to remind everyone: Just because you aged, doesn't mean you can't engage.