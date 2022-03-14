No spilled soup for you, thanks to Nissan

There's nothing like an imaginative demo, and nothing like a great bowl of ramen. So a new film released by Nissan both warms Ad Nut's heart and makes Ad Nut's stomach rumble.

The film promotes a new technology that provides finer control over the drive motors and brakes in the company's electric cars. The company says the system, called e-4orce, enables, among other features, the car to accelerate and come to a stop more smoothly, thus minimising the extent to which the car's body rocks back and forth, which in turn makes for a smoother ride for occupants.

That's a bit difficult to explain in words, which is why the video works so well.

Nissan has done similar demo work in the past using chairs (see "Office chairs park themselves in latest Nissan ad") and slippers (see "Nissan scores another off-road hit with self-parking slippers").

Ad Nut presumes that this latest demo film was done along with TBWA Hakuhodo, and has dispatched a minion to confirm that.