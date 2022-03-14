Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
20 hours ago

No spilled soup for you, thanks to Nissan

A speedy, spill-free delivery in a ramen shop demonstrates a new technology that minimises jarring stops.

There's nothing like an imaginative demo, and nothing like a great bowl of ramen. So a new film released by Nissan both warms Ad Nut's heart and makes Ad Nut's stomach rumble.

The film promotes a new technology that provides finer control over the drive motors and brakes in the company's electric cars. The company says the system, called e-4orce, enables, among other features, the car to accelerate and come to a stop more smoothly, thus minimising the extent to which the car's body rocks back and forth, which in turn makes for a smoother ride for occupants.

That's a bit difficult to explain in words, which is why the video works so well.

Nissan has done similar demo work in the past using chairs (see "Office chairs park themselves in latest Nissan ad") and slippers (see "Nissan scores another off-road hit with self-parking slippers").

Ad Nut presumes that this latest demo film was done along with TBWA Hakuhodo, and has dispatched a minion to confirm that.

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

