nissan

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Masao Tsutsumi, Nissan
Jun 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Masao Tsutsumi, Nissan

Scoring a coup with the early sponsorship of tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, Tsutsumi has added some bright spots to a dark few years for the auto brand.

Ghosn’s video: a smart PR move or an act of folly?
Apr 10, 2019
David Blecken

Ghosn’s video: a smart PR move or an act of folly?

The former Nissan chairman's recorded statement is seen as a bold effort to regain control of a personal crisis, but might not be enough to win over the sceptics.

How damaging is the Ghosn scandal for Brand Japan?
Mar 4, 2019
David Blecken

How damaging is the Ghosn scandal for Brand Japan?

The former Nissan chairman's treatment is seen as a threat to Japan's business reputation, while Nissan's unclear communications could hurt investor relations.

Nissan's Ghosn scandal: The brand impact
Nov 20, 2018
David Blecken

Nissan's Ghosn scandal: The brand impact

The shock arrest of the leader widely credited with leading a turnaround is unlikely to do much long-term damage and may even be an opportunity, according to experts contacted by Campaign.

Naomi Osaka to endorse Nissan for next three years
Sep 13, 2018
David Blecken

Naomi Osaka to endorse Nissan for next three years

The alignment could help the Japanese brand connect with a younger audience globally.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia