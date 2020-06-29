nissan
Asia-Pacific Power List 2020: Masao Tsutsumi, Nissan
Scoring a coup with the early sponsorship of tennis superstar Naomi Osaka, Tsutsumi has added some bright spots to a dark few years for the auto brand.
Ghosn’s video: a smart PR move or an act of folly?
The former Nissan chairman's recorded statement is seen as a bold effort to regain control of a personal crisis, but might not be enough to win over the sceptics.
How automotive is navigating a transforming landscape
Through tech revolutions to ethical dilemmas, automotive marketers are having to stay ahead of consumer demands, expectations and fears to stay relevant. Audi, Nissan and WE Communications explain how...
How damaging is the Ghosn scandal for Brand Japan?
The former Nissan chairman's treatment is seen as a threat to Japan's business reputation, while Nissan's unclear communications could hurt investor relations.
Nissan's Ghosn scandal: The brand impact
The shock arrest of the leader widely credited with leading a turnaround is unlikely to do much long-term damage and may even be an opportunity, according to experts contacted by Campaign.
Naomi Osaka to endorse Nissan for next three years
The alignment could help the Japanese brand connect with a younger audience globally.
