Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

Mammogram campaign uses Māori poem to reach at-risk women

AD NUT's RAVE OF THE WEEK: A beautiful campaign by Colenso BBDO for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ encourages women to honour their whakapapa by loving their breasts and getting a scan.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ and Colenso BBDO worked with a Māori youth poets group, Ngā Hinepūkōrero, to create a mammogram campaign with a body-positive message rooted in ancestral attitudes.

Māori women are among the most at-risk but least screened for breast cancer, according to the agency. The campaign film features members of Ngā Hinepūkōrero reciting a poem, ‘Ahi Kā’, which calls on women to love their bodies the same way New Zealand’s first women did.

The group says:

The way wāhine Māori feel about our bodies has changed throughout generations. From our ancestors’ respect for their bodies, to our grandmothers’ feelings of shame and unacceptance, to the current generation’s reclamation of te ao Māori attitudes towards the body, and the love that comes from that. Our poem tells the story of wāhine Māori and their journey back to respecting their breasts. We’re thrilled to be part of this national campaign, encouraging women to honour their whakapapa by loving their breasts and getting a mammogram.”

The film shows the members of Ngā Hinepūkōrero and their mothers, illustrated by Atarangi Anderson and animated by Creature Post. The campaign, which has run through the month, includes TV, OOH and online.

Ad Nut finds the campaign thoroughly beautiful. It's rare and welcome to see work that is so steeped in a specific culture that grasping its vocabulary requires someone who is not steeped in that culture to perform a series of Google searches. That means the work is speaking directly to the people it's supposed to be persuading, which is after all what advertising is supposed to be about. Ad Nut found it enriching to learn some new words and explore the concept of whakapapa, and recommends that you do as well. And also, get a mammogram when it's time to do so!

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

2 Publicis overtakes rivals to be world’s most valuable agency group

Coca-Cola lifts full-year outlook as it steps up marketing spend

3 Coca-Cola lifts outlook and marketing spend

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

4 Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

5 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

6 Top 10: Asia's favourite mobile phones

Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

7 Will the metaverse trigger a restructuring of brand and agency teams?

Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

8 Facebook outlines new direction as growth decelerates and scrutiny intensifies

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was

10 Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was

Related Articles

Brands need both values and utility to thrive in New Zealand
Country Rankings
Aug 30, 2021
Matthew Miller

Brands need both values and utility to thrive in ...

Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part of the social fabric
Country Rankings
Aug 30, 2021
Matthew Miller

Close-knit New Zealand favours brands that are part ...

App uses tactile feedback to teach breast self-exam techniques
Advertising
Oct 2, 2019
Staff Reporters

App uses tactile feedback to teach breast self-exam ...

The Monkeys launches in New Zealand with former DDB leader Justin Mowday as CEO
Advertising
May 24, 2021
Staff Reporters

The Monkeys launches in New Zealand with former DDB ...

Just Published

It’s time for climate keyword blocking action. Here’s why…
Digital
4 hours ago
Jo Allan

It’s time for climate keyword blocking action. ...

Keyword blocking can prevent ads from appearing beside quality journalism around serious issues. Newsworks and IAB UK CEOs join together in an appeal to the ad industry.

UK ad watchdog finds alcohol ads could be targeting children on social media
Advertising
4 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

UK ad watchdog finds alcohol ads could be targeting ...

ASA report used data from Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and YouTube.

Facebook corporate is now Meta
Digital
4 hours ago
Mariah Cooper

Facebook corporate is now Meta

The company’s new moniker reflects its shift from social network to the metaverse.

TBWA wins Grand Effie in Hong Kong
Advertising
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

TBWA wins Grand Effie in Hong Kong

The agency also led in the metal tally, with five awards. See the full winner list and photos from the event.