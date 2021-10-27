breast cancer
Smile Makers' new campaign encourages you to touch yourself...and potentially save your life
As Breast Cancer Awareness Month draws to a close, a new erotic audio campaign by Smile Makers and MullenLowe Singapore will ensure you always remain abreast of the disease.
Mammogram campaign uses Māori poem to reach at-risk women
AD NUT's RAVE OF THE WEEK: A beautiful campaign by Colenso BBDO for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ encourages women to honour their whakapapa by loving their breasts and getting a scan.
Ode to female pleasure gets a lift from Serena Williams' serenade
The tennis superstar's rendition of the breast-cancer awareness anthem ‘I touch myself’ is as powerful as her forehand.
Watch these Singaporeans squirm when asked to say 'breast'
A 'social experiment' video by the Singapore Breast Cancer Foundation and DDB Group Singapore aims to break the stigma around talking about the disease.
Altered icons urge women to check breasts as often as social accounts
DDB Group Singapore has cleverly tweaked familiar social-media icons for a campaign on behalf of the Breast Cancer Foundation. The campaign includes an appeal to urge the social sites to adopt the altered logos during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. See http://bit.ly/logosagainstcancer for information.
Australian artists transform 'I Touch Myself' into breast cancer anthem
AUSTRALIA - Several Australian recording artists sing 1990s hit 'I Touch Myself' in a new campaign that honours songwriter Chrissy Amphlett while reminding women about the importance of breast self-exams.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins